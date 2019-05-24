Global UHT Milk Market Report 2019-2024 Featuring Lactalis Group, Nestle, Fonterra, Danone, & Arla Food

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UHT Milk Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global UHT milk market has grown at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2011-2018, reaching a volume of around 107.4 Billion Litres in 2018.



UHT milk market is witnessing strong growth in both developed and developing regions. UHT milk has also penetrated the non-fridge households and the regions where milk availability is scarce.



The study, which has been done by one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, covers all the requisite aspects of the global UHT milk market. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc.



The report has segmented the UHT milk market on the basis of types of milk consumed by people. They include full cream, semi-skimmed and skimmed. On the basis of regions, Western Europe represents the world's largest consumer of UHT milk, followed by Asia, North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa and others.



The key players currently operating in the market include- Nestle, Danone, Lactalis, Fonterra, Arla Foods, FrieslandCampina, Dairy Farmers of America, Saputo, Dean Foods and Yili.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global UHT milk market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global UHT milk market?

What are the key product types in the global UHT milk market?

What are the key distribution channels in the global UHT milk market?

What are the price trends of an UHT milk?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the UHT milk industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the UHT milk industry?

What is the structure of the UHT milk industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the UHT milk industry?

What are the profit margins in the UHT milk industry?

What are the key requirements for setting up an UHT milk manufacturing plant?

How is UHT milk manufactured?

What are the various unit operations involved in an UHT milk manufacturing plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up an UHT milk manufacturing plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up an UHT milk manufacturing plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up an UHT milk manufacturing plant?

What are the packaging requirements for UHT milk?

What are the transportation requirements for UHT milk?

What are the utility requirements for setting up an UHT milk manufacturing plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up an UHT milk manufacturing plant?

What are the infrastructure costs for setting up an UHT milk manufacturing plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up an UHT milk manufacturing plant?

What are the operating costs for setting up an UHT milk manufacturing plant?

What will be the income and expenditures for an UHT milk manufacturing plant?

What is the time required to break-even?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global UHT Milk Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Price Analysis

5.3.1 Key Price Indicators

5.3.2 Price Structure

5.3.3 Price Trends

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Raw Material Procurement

5.9.2 Manufacturing

5.9.3 Marketing and Distribution

5.9.4 Retailers

5.9.5 Exporters

5.9.6 End-Consumers

5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.11 Key Success Factors and Risk Factors



6 Performance of Key Regions



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 Full Cream

7.2 Semi Skimmed

7.3 Skimmed



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

8.2 Convenience Stores

8.3 Specialty Stores

8.4 Online Retail

8.5 Others



9 Competitive Landscape



10 UHT Milk Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Detailed Process Flow

10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

11.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

11.3 Plant Machinery

11.4 Machinery Pictures

11.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

11.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

11.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

11.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

11.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

11.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

11.11 Other Capital Investments



12 Loans and Financial Assistance



13 Project Economics

13.1 Capital Cost of the Project

13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

13.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

13.4 Taxation and Depreciation

13.5 Income Projections

13.6 Expenditure Projections

13.7 Financial Analysis

13.8 Profit Analysis



14 Key Player Profiles

14.1 Lactalis Group

14.2 Nestle

14.3 Fonterra

14.4 Danone

14.6 Arla Foods



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b3ws4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Milk and Cream



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.