$149.1 Bn TFT LCD Panel Market - Global Forecast to 2024

The global TFT LCD panel market has grown at a CAGR of 6% during 2011-2018, reaching a value of US$ 149.1 Billion in 2018.



This technology currently represents the most popular LCD display technology and accounts for the majority of the global display market. Being light in weight, slim in construction, high in resolution with low power consumption, TFT's are gaining prominence in almost all the industries wherever displays are required.



They find applications in various electronic goods such as cell phones, portable video game devices, televisions, laptops, desktops, etc. They are also used in automotive industry, navigation and medical equipment, laser pointer astronomy, SLR cameras and digital photo frames.



Report Highlights



On the basis of size, large sized panels dominated the global TFT LCD display market. Large sized panels were followed by the medium and small sized TFT-LCD panels.

On the basis of technology, the report found that the 8th generation represented the most popular TFT LCD technology.

On the basis of applications, the television industry accounted for the largest share in the global TFT LCD market.

The television industry was followed by mobile phones, mobile PCs, monitors and the automotive industry.

Geography-wise, North America represented the largest market accounting for more than one-third of the total global TFT LCD panel sales.

The report has also covered some of the major players operating in this market which include LG, Samsung, Innolux, Auo and Sharp.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global display panel market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global display panel market?

What are the key technologies in the display panel market?

What are the key applications of the display panel market?

How has the TFT-LCD display panel market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the popular sizes in the global TFT-LCD display panel market?

What are the key technologies in the global TFT-LCD display panel market?

What are the key applications of the global TFT-LCD display panel market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the TFT-LCD display panel industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the TFT-LCD display panel industry?

What is the structure of the TFT-LCD display panel industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the TFT-LCD display panel industry?

What are the profit margins in the TFT-LCD display panel market?

What are the key requirements for setting up a TFT-LCD display panel manufacturing plant?

How is TFT-LCD display panel manufactured?

What are the various unit operations involved in a TFT-LCD display panel manufacturing plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up a TFT-LCD display panel manufacturing plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up a TFT-LCD display panel manufacturing plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up a TFT-LCD display panel manufacturing plant?

What are the packaging requirements for TFT-LCD display panel?

What are the transportation requirements for TFT-LCD display panel?

What are the utility requirements for setting up a TFT-LCD display panel plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up a TFT-LCD display panel manufacturing plant?

What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a TFT-LCD display panel manufacturing plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up a TFT-LCD display panel manufacturing plant?

What are the operating costs for setting up a TFT-LCD display panel manufacturing plant?

What will be the income and expenditures for a TFT-LCD display panel manufacturing plant?

What is the time required to break-even?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Display Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Technology

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Forecast



6 Global TFT-LCD Display Panel Industry

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.2.1 Volume Trends

6.2.2 Value Trends

6.3 Price Analysis

6.3.1 Key Price Indicators

6.3.2 Price Structure

6.3.3 Margin Analysis

6.4 Market Breakup by Region

6.5 Market Breakup by Size and Technology

6.6 Market Breakup by Application

6.7 Market Forecast

6.8 SWOT Analysis

6.9 Value Chain Analysis

6.9.1 Raw Material Procurement

6.9.2 Manufacturer

6.9.3 Marketing and Distribution

6.9.4 Retailer

6.9.5 Exporter

6.9.6 End-User

6.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.11 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



7 TFT-LCD Display Panel Market: Breakup by Size

7.1 Large Size TFT-LCD Display Panel

7.2 Medium and Small Size TFT-LCD Display Panel



8 TFT-LCD Display Panel Market: Breakup by Application

8.1 Television

8.2 Mobile Phones

8.3 Mobile PCs

8.4 Monitors

8.5 Automotive

8.6 Others



9 TFT-LCD Display Panel Market: Performance of Key Regions



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Market Breakup by Key Players



11 TFT-LCD Display Panel Manufacturing Process

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Detailed Process Flow

11.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

12.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

12.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

12.3 Plant Machinery

12.4 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

12.5 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

12.6 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

12.7 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

12.8 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

12.9 Other Capital Investments



13 Loans and Financial Assistance



14 Project Economics

14.1 Capital Cost of the Project

14.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

14.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

14.4 Taxation and Depreciation

14.5 Income Projections

14.6 Expenditure Projections

14.7 Financial Analysis

14.8 Profit Analysis



15 Key Player Profiles



LG Electronics Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Innolux Corporation

AU Optronics Corp.

Sharp Corporation

