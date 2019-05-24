SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq’s Compliance Letter

HONG KONG and SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SPI), a global provider of renewable energy solutions and crypto-miner hosting services for residential, commercial and utility customers, today announced that it received a letter (the “Letter”) from the Hearings Panel (the "Panel") of The Nasdaq Stock Market Inc. (“Nasdaq”) on May 22, 2019 confirming that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum market value of publicly held shares rule, and is in compliance with other applicable requirements required for listing on Nasdaq.



As previously announced on December 17, 2018, the Company received a letter from Nasdaq indicating that the Company was not in compliance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5450(b)(3)(C) (the “Rule”) for continued listing because the market value of its publicly held shares was less than $15 million.

Following a hearing that was held on January 24, 2019, on February 7 2019, the Panel granted the Company's request for continued listing provided that, among other things, the Company demonstrated compliance with the Rule for ten consecutive trading days on or before May 17, 2019.

About SPI Energy Co., Ltd.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. is a global provider of renewable energy solutions and crypto-miner hosting services for residential, commercial and utility customers. SPI Energy focuses on the EPC/BT, and storage markets including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential PV projects in Japan, Europe and North America. The Company operates a B2B E-Commerce platform offering a range of PV, storage products in Australia as well as a turnkey solution (umining.io) offering global crypto-mining training, sale, hosting and repair service. The Company has its operating headquarters in Hong Kong and Santa Clara, California and maintains global operations in Asia, Europe, North America and Australia.

For additional information, please visit: http://www.spigroups.com/investorrelations/overview

For investors and media inquiries please contact:

SPI Energy Co., Ltd.

IR Department

Email: ir@spigroups.com

Source: SPI Energy Co., Ltd.

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.