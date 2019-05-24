Crate.io Named 2019 Gartner Cool Vendor in Manufacturing Operations

Vendors selected for the “Cool Vendor” report are innovative, impactful and intriguing



SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crate.io , developer and supplier of the IoT database technology CrateDB with a focus on Industrial IoT use cases, today announced it has been included in the 2019 Cool Vendors in Manufacturing Operations report by Gartner, Inc.1

As part of the report on IIoT trends and solutions, Gartner compiled strategic recommendations for manufacturing businesses – identifying four providers of new and particularly innovative tools. Crate.io was selected primarily because of its significant contribution to improving production efficiency.

The Crate IoT Data Platform for Discrete Manufacturing enables the collection, analysis, storage and provisioning of the data needed – both locally and in the cloud – for smart factories to succeed with their IIoT initiatives. The core of the solution is CrateDB , a distributed SQL database that is optimized for real-time Industrial IoT requirements, including time series data management. The database combines the familiarity and convenience of SQL with the scalability and flexibility of NoSQL. It enables the storage and processing of any structured or unstructured data type, the handling of large amounts of data in real-time, and allows for unlimited scaling aligned with manufacturing growth.

With regard to the specific requirements of discrete manufacturing, Crate.io’s solution provides functionality for device management, data enrichment, data science (including AI and machine learning), dashboards, and notification & control. Building on the experience gained from a large number of industry projects and applications, the Crate IoT Data Platform delivers an integrated solution for production companies with massive data volume.

A common feature of the Cool Vendors in Manufacturing Operations is the combination of advanced analytics, IIoT and cloud computing to support production employees in their decision-making. Gartner's report recommends using technologies that deliver greater visibility into the manufacturing process with fewer training requirements.

Inclusion in the Gartner report follows Crate.io’s inclusion in a Forbes Top-25 list of top IoT startups to watch in 2019 .

"The recognition of the Gartner research shows that we are helping solve a pressing manufacturing problem at the right time," said Christian Lutz, CEO, Crate.io. "The IIoT generates significant amounts of data that need to be accurately captured, analyzed, and delivered in real-time to be of value. Only a few tools are really capable of this. We are proud of our inclusion in the new Gartner report."

Gartner “Cool Vendors in Manufacturing Operations” by Rick Franzosa, Simon Jacobson, Christian Titze, Scot Kim; May 7, 2019

About Crate.io

Crate.io develops data management solutions that help companies put IoT and machine data to work. CrateDB is an open source distributed database offering the scalability and performance of NoSQL with the power and ease of standard SQL. The Crate.DB Cloud for Azure IoT is a turnkey data layer, offered as a hosted cloud service on Azure, enabling faster development of IoT platforms and data-driven smart factories. Crate.io is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Berlin, New York City, and Dornbirn, Austria.

