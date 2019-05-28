GiaX Offers Symmetrical, Multi-Gigabit Data Rates For MDUs, Hospitality and Any Building with Existing Coax

GiaX™, the world leader in innovation for coaxial networks, is announcing a new addition to its product portfolio; the Iris™ product-line.

ERLANGEN, GERMANY, May 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GiaX™, the world leader in innovation for coaxial networks, is announcing a new addition to its product portfolio; The Iris™ product-line. Iris™ provides Broadband Service Providers with a means to re-use the in-building and to the building Coaxial networks when deploying Fiber to the curb or Fiber to the MDU thus providing significant OPEX and CAPEX savings whilst executing on symmetrical services well beyond the 1 Gbps.

The Iris™ portfolio is consisting of both Iris network controllers and Iris modems. The Iris Network controllers come in a variety of port configurations, from 1 to 24 RF ports. Each RF port can host up to 31 Iris modems and is suitable for single-family homes as well as MDUs and multi-tenant living, leisure and work environments.

Iris operates in the 400 MHz to 900 MHz and 1175 MHz to 1675 MHz ranges so it will not interfere with legacy services such as DOCSIS and TV (Satellite, Digital or Analogue). Iris network controllers have full featured L3 switching capability enabling MEF OAM, enhanced VPN, QoS and QoE. Iris network controllers are an extension of the service provider network.

"Iris provides operators with a cost-effective means to provide symmetrical speeds in excess of one gig while using the in-building coax network for fiber to the curb or fiber to the MDU environments, dramatically reducing CAPEX and OPEX", said Jörg Hellwig, CEO and founder of GiaX.

Iris is based on the MoCA Access™ 2.5 standard and allows the existing coaxial network to be used for high bandwidth symmetrical services. The MoCa Access specification provides for 2.5 Gbps downstream and 2 Gbps upstream with up to 31 modems in a single segment.

About GiaX GmbH

GiaX develops and markets a variety of high-performance and highly reliable products for service providers, MDUs, hospitality and any building with existing coaxial cabling. HelEOS™, which has been adopted by Vodafone Deutschland (press-release), allows cable operators to implement Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) in their network without the massive investment required for extending the fiber network. The company’s recently introduced Iris™ product line consists of network controllers and modems enabling 2.5 actual data rates and is based on the MoCA Access™ 2.5 standard.

Please visit, www.giax.io for more information.



