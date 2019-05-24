UN torture prevention body to visit Ghana

The United Nations Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture is set to carry out its first visit to Ghana from 26 May to 1 June 2019 where it will examine the treatment of people deprived of their liberty and the safeguards in place for their protection against torture and ill-treatment, as well as advising Ghana’s government on establishing a National Preventive Mechanism.

The four-member delegation will hold discussions with government officials, civil society, UN entities and others, as well as visiting places where people are deprived of their liberty. The delegation will also hold discussions concerning establishing a National Preventive Mechanism in Ghana, which the Optional Protocol to the UN Convention against Torture, ratified by Ghana in 2016, requires to be established within a year after ratification.

“During our visit we will be exploring the steps that Ghana needs to take to effectively prevent torture and ill-treatment of people deprived of their liberty,” said Malcolm Evans, the Chair of the Subcommittee. “We will also advise the authorities on how they can best fulfill their treaty obligation to establish a national independent body to visit places of detention, which is an essential prerequisite for effective prevention of torture.”

The delegation will be composed of Malcolm Evans, Head of Delegation (United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland), Nika Kvaratskelia (Georgia), Marija Definis-Gojanovic (Croatia), and Margret Osterfeld (Germany).



