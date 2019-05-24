CIS B2C E-Commerce Market Report 2019 - Untapped Growth Potential for Digital Commerce

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CIS B2C E-Commerce Market 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



B2C E-Commerce's share of retail is still small in the CIS. While consumers across China, the USA and the UK already make more than 10% of their purchases online, B2C E-Commerce's share of total retail sales in the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States is still in the single digits. This indicates an untapped growth potential for digital commerce in this region, driven by increasing consumer adoption rates, the report reveals.



Mobile shopping is gaining popularity



Shoppers in Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine are growing more comfortable with shopping on local and international E-Commerce platforms. Furthermore, a growing share of purchases is taking place on mobile. For example, almost one in two digital buyers in Ukraine make purchases via mobile apps, according to a survey cited in the report.



Internet and online shopper penetration is expected to grow



Azerbaijan and Georgia are also witnessing strong growth in E-Commerce, although online shopper penetration in these countries remains relatively low. In 2018, just above one-fifth of connected consumers in Georgia made purchases online. In the next few years, both the Internet and online shopper penetration in these markets is expected to increase, encouraging further development of B2C E-Commerce.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Management Summary



2. Russia

2.1. Overview

2.2. Trends

2.3. Sales

2.4. Users

2.5. Products

2.6. Payment

2.7. Delivery

2.8. Players



3. Ukraine

3.1. Overview

3.2. Trends

3.3. Sales

3.4. Users

3.5. Products

3.6. Payment

3.7. Delivery

3.8. Players



4. Kazakhstan

4.1. Overview

4.2. Trends

4.3. Sales

4.4. Users

4.5. Products

4.6. Payment

4.7. Delivery

4.8. Players



5. Belarus

5.1. Overview

5.2. Trends

5.3. Sales

5.4. Users

5.5. Products

5.6. Payment

5.7. Delivery

5.8. Players



6. Azerbaijan

6.1. Overview

6.2. Trends

6.3. Sales

6.4. Users

6.5. Payment

6.6. Players



7. Georgia

7.1. Overview

7.2. Trends

7.3. Sales

7.4. Users

7.5. Payment

7.6. Delivery

7.7. Players



