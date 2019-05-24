Global Molybdenum Pentachloride (CAS 10241-05-1) Markets 2019 - Market Trends and Prospects, Major Players, and Main Downstream Sectors

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molybdenum pentachloride (CAS 10241-05-1) Market Research Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Global Report 2019 is a result of industry experts' diligent work on Researching the world market of Molybdenum pentachloride. The report helps to build up a clear view of the market (trends and prospects), identify major players in the industry, and estimate main downstream sectors.



The first chapter introduces the product by providing review of the most of its characteristics (composition, structure, hazards, storage, toxicological & ecological information, etc.). The second chapter focuses on Molybdenum pentachloride end-uses, the third one gives summary on a number of patents.



The forth chapter deals with Molybdenum pentachloride market trends review, distinguish Molybdenum pentachloride manufacturers and suppliers. Chapter 5 summarizes Molybdenum pentachloride prices data. The last chapter analyses Molybdenum pentachloride downstream markets.



The Molybdenum pentachloride global market Report 2019 key points:

Molybdenum pentachloride description, its application areas and related patterns

Molybdenum pentachloride market situation

Molybdenum pentachloride manufacturers and distributors

Molybdenum pentachloride prices (by region and provided by market players)

Molybdenum pentachloride end-uses breakdown

Molybdenum pentachloride downstream industries trends

Key Topics Covered:



1. MOLYBDENUM PENTACHLORIDE GENERAL INFORMATION



1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information



2. MOLYBDENUM PENTACHLORIDE APPLICATION



3. MOLYBDENUM PENTACHLORIDE MANUFACTURING METHODS



4. MOLYBDENUM PENTACHLORIDE PATENTS



5. MOLYBDENUM PENTACHLORIDE MARKET WORLDWIDE



5.1. General Molybdenum pentachloride market situation, trends

5.2. Manufacturers of Molybdenum pentachloride

Europe

Asia

North America

5.3. Suppliers of Molybdenum pentachloride

Europe

Asia

North America

5.4. Product market forecast



6. MOLYBDENUM PENTACHLORIDE MARKET PRICES

Europe

Asia

North America

7. MOLYBDENUM PENTACHLORIDE END-USE SECTOR



