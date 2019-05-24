Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market Research Report 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, and Service), Deployment Type, Security Type, Technology (ML, NLP, and Context-Aware), Application (IAM, DLP, and UTM), End User, and Geography- Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The AI in cybersecurity market is projected to reach USD 38.2 billion by 2026 from USD 8.8 billion in 2019, at the highest CAGR of 23.3%



Major drivers for the market's growth are growing adoption of IoT and increasing number of connected devices, rising instances of cyber threat, growing concerns of data protection, and increasing vulnerability of Wi-Fi networks to security threats. Furthermore, underlying opportunities for the AI in cybersecurity market include growing need for cloud-based security solutions among SMEs and increased use of social media for business functions.



The next generation of cybersecurity products is increasingly incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies. By training AI software on large data sets of cybersecurity, network, and physical information, cybersecurity solutions providers aim to detect and block abnormal behavior, even if it does not exhibit a known pattern.



AI software identifies patterns and anomalies pertaining to past events, thereby identifying threats across a firm's network, both on-premises and in the cloud, to mitigate further attacks. AI also helps companies respond to cybersecurity threats rapidly. Moreover, it is used to monitor unusual networks and user activities and spot new phishing emails.



Further, underlying opportunities for the AI in the cybersecurity market include the growing need for cloud-based security solutions among SMEs and increased use of social media for business functions. Major restraints for the market are the inability of AI to stop zero-day and advanced threats and rise in insider cyber threats. The limited number of cybersecurity and AI professionals, and lack of interoperability with existing information systems pose major challenges to the AI in the cybersecurity market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Adoption of IoT and Increasing Number of Connected Devices

5.2.1.2 Increasing Instances of Cyber Threats

5.2.1.3 Rising Concerns of Data Protection

5.2.1.4 Increasing Vulnerability of Wi-Fi Networks to Security Threats

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Inability of AI to Stop Zero-Day and Advanced Threats

5.2.2.2 Rise in Insider Cyber Threats

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Need for Cloud-Based Security Solutions Among SMEs

5.2.3.2 Increasing Use of Social Media for Business Functions

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Limited Number of Cybersecurity and AI Professionals

5.2.4.2 Lack of Interoperability With Existing Information Systems

5.3 Regulatory Implications

5.3.1 General Data Protection Regulation

5.3.2 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard

5.3.3 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

5.3.4 Federal Information Security Management Act

5.3.5 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act

5.3.6 Sarbanes-Oxley Act

5.3.7 International Organization for Standardization 27001



6 Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market, By Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Processors

6.2.1.1 Mpu

6.2.1.2 GPU

6.2.1.2.1 GPU Expected to Grow at the Highest Rate for AI in Cybersecurity

6.2.1.3 Fpga

6.2.1.4 Asic

6.2.2 Memory

6.2.2.1 Memory to Grow at The Fastest Rate for AI in Cybersecurity

6.2.3 Network

6.3 Software

6.3.1 AI Solutions

6.3.1.1 AI-Based Solutions Hold the Largest Market Share

6.3.2 AI Platform

6.3.2.1 Application Program Interface (API)

6.3.2.2 Machine Learning Framework

6.3.2.2.1 Machine Learning Framework Expected to Grow at A Higher Rate

6.4 Services

6.4.1 Deployment & Integration

6.4.2 Support & Maintenance



7 Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market, By Deployment Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cloud

7.2.1 Cost-Effectiveness of Cloud-Based Solutions is Driving Its Adoption

7.3 On-Premise

7.3.1 AI-Based Cybersecurity Solution for On-Premise Enable Organizations to Control Platforms, Applications, Systems, and Data



8 Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market, By Security Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Network Security

8.2.1 Helps to Protect Data From Numerous Threats, Including SQL Injection, DDoS Attack, and Cross-Site Scripting Attacks

8.3 Endpoint Security

8.3.1 Endpoint Security Expected to Be the Major Contributors of AI in Cybersecurity Market

8.4 Application Security

8.4.1 Application Security Expected to Grow at Fastest Rate

8.5 Cloud Security

8.5.1 Cloud Security Solution Provides Complete Threat Protection Against Ransomware, Internal Email Risks, and File Sharing Risks Drive Growth in This Segment



9 Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market, By Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Machine Learning

9.2.1 Deep Learning

9.2.2 Supervised Learning

9.2.3 Unsupervised Learning

9.2.4 Reinforcement Learning

9.2.5 Others

9.3 Natural Language Processing (NLP)

9.4 Context-Aware Computing



10 Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Identity and Access Management

10.2.1 Increasing Threat of Data Breaches Due to Insider Attacks is Encouraging Organizations Leads to Adopt Iam Solution

10.3 Risk and Compliance Management

10.3.1 Risk and Compliance Management Expected to Be A Major Contributor to AI Cybersecurity Market

10.4 Data Loss Prevention

10.4.1 Data Loss Prevention Expected to Grow at the Highest Rate

10.5 Unified Threat Management

10.6 Security and Vulnerability Management

10.7 Antivirus/Antimalware

10.7.1 for Endpoint Security Antivirus Expected to Be A Major Contributor

10.8 Fraud Detection/Anti-Fraud

10.9 Intrusion Detection/Prevention System

10.10 Threat Intelligence

10.10.1 Predict Cyber Threats in Advance is the Major Advantage to Drive the Growth of the Threat Intelligence Segment

10.11 Others



11 Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market, By End User

11.1 Introduction

11.2 BFSI

11.2.1 Increased Instances of Cyber-Attacks in the Financial Vertical Driving the Adoption of AI in Cybersecurity

11.3 Retail

11.3.1 Increasing Adoption of AI in Cybersecurity Due to Expanding Customer Base and Growing Use of High-Tech

11.4 Government & Defense

11.4.1 Increased Spending on AI-Based Cybersecurity Solutions is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Market

11.5 Manufacturing

11.5.1 Huge Investments in Industry for Automation Driving the Market for AI in Cybersecurity

11.6 Infrastructure

11.6.1 Major Focus on Smart Infrastructure Increasing the Adoption of AI in Cybersecurity

11.7 Enterprise

11.7.1 Rapid Technological Advancements in IoT, Cloud, Telecom Connectivity Driving the Demand for AI in Cybersecurity

11.8 Healthcare

11.8.1 Increasing Number of Data Breaches and Compromised Electronic Healthcare Records Driving the Demand for AI in Cybersecurity

11.9 Automotive & Transportation

11.9.1 Increasing Cyberattacks Due to Rising Number of Connected and Autonomous Cars is Driving the Market for AI in Cybersecurity

11.10 Other



12 Geographic Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Ranking Analysis of Key Players

13.3 Competitive Situations and Trends

13.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Key Players

14.1.1 NVIDIA

14.1.2 Intel

14.1.3 Xilinx

14.1.4 Samsung Electronics

14.1.5 Micron Technology

14.1.6 IBM

14.1.7 AWS

14.1.8 Darktrace

14.1.9 Cylance

14.1.10 Vectra AI

14.1.11 ThreatMetrix

14.1.12 Securonix

14.1.13 Sift Science

14.1.14 Acalvio Technologies

14.1.15 Sparkcongnition

14.1.16 Palo Alto Network

14.1.17 Fireeye

14.1.18 Symantec

14.1.19 Fortinet

14.1.20 Check Point Software Technologies

14.1.21 Immuniweb

14.2 Other Important Players

14.2.1 Deep Instinct

14.2.2 Sentinelone

14.2.3 Feedzai

14.2.4 Zimperium

14.2.5 Fortscale

14.2.6 Argus Cyber Security

14.2.7 Nozomi Networks

14.2.8 Indegy

14.2.9 Bitsight Technologies

14.3 Antivirus Companies

14.3.1 Mcafee

14.3.2 Kaspersky Lab

14.3.3 Bitdefender

14.3.4 Eset



