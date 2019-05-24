Blockchain in Manufacturing Opportunities Report 2019: Collaborative Initiatives, Digital Ledgers in FMCG, Digital Twin Integrated with Blockchain for Automotive Supply Chain, Data Management Platform

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities for Blockchain in Manufacturing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The industrial revolution began in the early 18th century and since then manufacturing has exponentially risen with complex supply chains, increased demand, and the lesser requirement for manual labor to meet the escalating needs of customers. To stay on top of the value chain one must continue to innovate and be informed with the global technological advancements.



One challenge that has been a major challenge in the business environment is the increasing need to rethink trust with a diverse cast of counterparties participating in a supply chain. Existing approaches are time-consuming and cannot keep up with the increasing demand and participants in the value chain.



Blockchain technology a decentralized consensus-based approach is being tested and proven to improve the authenticity of users in any value chain by connecting them to a single solution. This way every participant playing a major role in the manufacturing of a part can be validated and chances of counterfeiting, frauds, data theft, transaction failures can be easily captured and scrutinized reducing errors and improving working proficiency.



Key Questions Answered in this study:

What is a blockchain and what are its benefits?

What are the implementation advantages of blockchain?

What are the blockchain implementation benefits?

What are the implementation challenges?

What is the typical architecture of a manufacturing environment after the adoption of blockchain?

Who are some of the case studies being benefited by the blockchain concept?

Who are the key innovators in this market?

What skills are needed for the adoption of this technology?

What are some of the growth strategies?

How will the industry grow?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Explanation of Research Methodology

1.4 Summary of Key Findings



2. Technology Snapshot and Trends for Blockchain

2.1 Introduction: The Emergence of Blockchain

2.2 How will Blockchain Support the Industrial Revolution?

2.3 With Proficient ERP Solutions, What is the Need for Blockchain?

2.4 Blockchain to Compliment Existing Planning Solutions

2.5 Principles and Applications Of Blockchain

2.6 Challenges for Adoption of Blockchain - Scalability, Speed, Performance, and Standards



3. Technology Impact in the Value Chain

3.1 Blockchain Architecture

3.2 Blockchain Impact in the Manufacturing Value Chain

3.3 Stakeholders' Impact on the Value Chain

3.4 Blockchain Impact in the Manufacturing Supply Value Chain



4. Opportunities for Blockchain in the Manufacturing Industry

4.1 Blockchain is Transforming the Manufacturing Industry

4.2 Case Study: Collaborative Initiatives Toward Blockchain Adoption

4.3 Digital Ledgers in the FMCG Supply Chain

4.4 Digital Twin Integrated with Blockchain for Automotive Supply Chain Application

4.5 Automotive Supply Chain Case Study

4.6 Blockchain Service Providers of Data Management Platforms

4.7 Blockchain Service Providers of Data Analytics Solutions



5. Growth Opportunities

5.1 Trends Anticipated in the Short Term

5.2 Business Models

5.3 Reformed Manufacturing Architecture with a Decentralized Network

5.4 The Path Forward Toward a Distributed Manufacturing System

5.5 Analyst Viewpoint



6. Key Contacts



