Global $23.92 Bn Plant Breeding and CRISPR Plants Market Outlook to 2026

Global Plant Breeding and Clustered Regularly Interspaced Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR) Plants market accounted for $6.41 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $23.92 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 15.8%.



An increasing need for high-quality crops, growing adoption of molecular breeding techniques and technological advancements are some of the factors driving the market growth. However, the high cost of modern breeding methods is hindering the market growth.



Based on the type, conventional breeding segment commanded significant market growth during the predicted period. Conventional plant breeding resulting in open-pollinated varieties (OP) or hybrid varieties has had a tremendous impact on agricultural productivity over the last decades. Artificial mutagenesis (EMS/radiation) has been widely used in conventional plant breeding for decades as deregulated food products.



By geography, North America is anticipated to dominate the global market due to rising industrial value for corn and soybean in the US and the limited regulatory control.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Plant Breeding and Clustered Regularly Interspaced Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR) Plants Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Biotechnological Method

5.2.1 Genetic Engineering

5.2.2 Hybrid Breeding

5.2.3 Genome Editing

5.2.4 Molecular Breeding

5.3 Conventional Breeding



6 Global Plant Breeding and Clustered Regularly Interspaced Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR) Plants Market, By Trait

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Yield Improvement

6.3 Herbicide Tolerance

6.4 Disease Resistance

6.5 Other Traits



7 Global Plant Breeding and Clustered Regularly Interspaced Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR) Plants Market, By Process

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Mutation Breeding

7.3 Hybridization

7.3.1 Bulk Method

7.3.2 Double Cross

7.3.3 Pedigree Method

7.3.4 Three-Way Cross

7.3.5 Single Cross

7.4 Selection

7.4.1 Pure Line Selection

7.4.2 Mass Selection



8 Global Plant Breeding and Clustered Regularly Interspaced Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR) Plants Market, By Crop Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Oilseeds & Pulses

8.2.1 Cotton

8.2.2 Soybean

8.2.3 Other Oilseeds & Pulses

8.3 Fruits & Vegetables

8.4 Cereals & Grains

8.4.1 Rice

8.4.2 Corn

8.4.3 Wheat

8.4.4 Other Cereals & Grains

8.5 Other Crop Types



9 Global Plant Breeding and Clustered Regularly Interspaced Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR) Plants Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Bayer

11.2 Syngenta

11.3 KWS Group

11.4 Dowdupont

11.5 Eurofins

11.6 Benson Hill Biosystems

11.7 Advanta Seeds (UPL)

11.8 SGS (Traitgenetics)

11.9 Groupe Limagrain

11.10 Equinom

11.11 Hudson River Biotechnology

11.12 Land O'lakes (Forage Genetics International)

11.13 Bioconsortia

11.14 Evogene



