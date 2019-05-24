Video Editing Software Market will grow at CAGR of 2.6% to hit $932.7 Million by 2025 - Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Recent Initiatives, Financial Performance and Business Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

Emergent of digital TV markets coupled with the growing film industry drives the demand for video editing software market. North America has dominated the market with US leading software revenue with USD 316.3 million in 2018

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global video editing software market is projected to reach USD 932.7 million by 2025. There has been a drastic growth in video content consumption in the past few years. Similarly, the increased penetration of the internet and increasing use of smartphones to consume video content has positively fueled the global video editing software market.

Additionally, multiple online video editing software’s are available with easy to use features, which is boosting the global video editing software market. As the basic video editing software’s are cost-effective, flexible to use which caters to both beginner and advanced users and have innovative tools and features, the video editing software’s are emerging as the most profitable software globally.

Request a PDF sample of the Global Video Editing Software market research report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/50

The study covers the global video editing software market value and for a period ranging from 2012 to 2025, where 2012 to 2017 imply the actual annual consumption with forecast between 2018 and 2025. The global video editing software market report also includes qualitative insights of the market such as drivers, restraints, and value chain. The value chain has been analyzed in detail covering key stages. The global video editing software market 2018 gives a holistic view encompassing production, consumption, import and export for key regions and countries.

The “Global Video Editing Software Market Size 2018 by Application (Commercial, Personal and Others), by Types (On-Premise and Cloud-Based), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle-East & Africa) and Forecast 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Geographically, the video editing software market players are spread across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is forecasted to be the highest revenue generating region by 2025, followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe. Moreover, Asia Pacific will be seen as a lucrative market during the forecast period for the video editing software market due to the increasing use of smartphones and high video content demand and consumption.

Various big and small video editing software market players are spread across the globe which includes, CyberLink, Corel, Apple, MAGIX, Sony, FXHOME, Adobe Nero, Avid, TechSmith Corp among others. Continuous innovation is a perpetual trend followed by the video editing software market players.



Direct purchase the Single user copy of the research study @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/50

Major points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

Chapter 4. Video Editing Software Overview Market, By Application

Chapter 5. Video Editing Software Market Overview, By Types

Chapter 6. Video Editing Software Market Overview, By Region

Chapter 7. Company Profiles





Grasp advance knowledge on Global Video Editing Software Industry through in-depth Blogs, White Paper & Infographics:

Access the Case Study “Matrox’s DigiSuite Video Editing Software” @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/case-studies/matroxs-digisuite-video-editing-software

Read the in depth blog titled “Trending Video Editing Software Solutions” @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/blogs/trending-video-editing-software-solutions





Browse more related reports:

Global Video Analytics Market Size 2018-2025:

Major factors responsible for the growth of video analytics market size are enterprises demand the actionable understanding from the video, disadvantages of manual video analysis, investment of government in the developing technologies to augment the reducing prices of equipment of video surveillance and public safety infrastructure. Hike in the adoption rate of Internet of Things (IoT) and big data amongst enterprises, video analytics is majorly driven to upscale the video analytics market in the next coming years. Browse the full report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/video-analytics-market

Global Intercom Devices Market Size 2018-2025:

The global intercom devices market size is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. Rising concerns regarding global safety & security are expected to boost the usage of IP based audio and video intercoms. Browse the full report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/intercom-devices-market

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html





About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.





Contact Us:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager - Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600

Dallas, TX 75204

Email ID: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6068

Connect with us: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.