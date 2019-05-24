Additive Manufacturing (AM) Lasers: Market Projections to 2028 by Laser Type, AM Process and Geography

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Market for Lasers in the Additive Manufacturing Sector: 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Most additive manufacturing (AM) processes use lasers and the AM sector is itself growing fast. As a result, the laser industry is currently casting its eye towards the additive manufacturing (AM)/3D printing sector as a new opportunity for selling lasers.

This report contains an analysis of this market for lasers and identifies where and when revenues will be generated. In addition to the drivers, we also look at the factors slowing down the AM laser business. These include the tendency of the AM industry to want to design out lasers in favor of less expensive light sources.



This report covers the established areas of AM including SLA, SLS, SLM, directed energy deposition and some AM processes which are still in the labs. Laser types covered include Nd:YAG, infrared, CO2, Yb-fiber, diodes, as well as some emerging laser technologies used for AM.

It also profiles some of the leading AM printer makers and discuss which lasers they are using. Finally, the ten-year forecasts contained in this report break out the market for lasers in the AM sector by laser type, AM process and geography. Both revenue ($ Millions) and volume (units shipped) are considered in the forecasts.



Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

E.1 Use of lasers in additive manufacturing machines: A Survey

E.1.1 Role for new types of lasers

E.1.2 Lasers and emerging AM processes

E.2 Impact of the rise of additive manufacturing on the laser industry

E.2.1 Attempts to design out lasers in 3D Printers

E.2.2 Laser safety issues specific to AM

E.3 How AM laser trends will impact AM materials markets

E.4 Summary of ten-year forecasts

E.4.1 Forecasts by type of AM process

E.4.2 Forecasts by type of laser

E.5 Analysis of supply chain for lasers in the AM Sector

E.5.1 Internally built lasers versus bought-in Lasers

E.6 Six Key Influencers of the AM Laser Business



Chapter One: Introduction

1.1 Background to this report

1.2 Objective of this report

1.3 Methodology of this report

1.4 Plan of this report



Chapter Two: Laser Demand by Type of Additive Manufacturing

2.1 Stereolithography (SLA)

2.1.1 Key SLA design and market trends

2.1.2 Nd:YVO4 and diode lasers use in SLA

2.1.3 Use of infrared lasers in SLA

2.1.4 Lasers for micro-stereolithography

2.1.5 The growth of alternatives to lasers in SLA: DLP and smartphones

2.1.6 Types of laser used by major SLA printer OEMs

2.2 Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

2.2.1 Key SLS design and market trends

2.2.2 CO2 lasers in SLS

2.2.3 Yb-fiber lasers in SLS

2.2.4 Nd:YAG lasers in SLS

2.2.5 Laser trends and SLS printer maker requirements

2.2.6 Types of laser used by major SLA printer OEMs

2.3 Selective laser melting (SLM)

2.3.1 Nd:YAG lasers for SLM

2.3.2 Yb-fiber lasers for SLM

2.3.3 Types of laser used by major SLA printer OEMs

2.4 Directed energy deposition

2.4.1 Types of lasers used in directed energy deposition

2.5 Emerging laser types for additive manufacturing

2.5.1 He-Cd lasers

2.5.2 Argon lasers

2.5.3 Femtosecond lasers

2.6 New additive processes that require lasers

2.7 Lasers in post processing

2.8 Lasers in quality assurance for AM

2.9 Key points from this chapter



Chapter Three: Ten-year Market Forecasts of Lasers for AM

3.1 Forecasting methodology

3.2 Forecast of shipments of laser-based AM machines

3.3 Forecast of lasers shipments in AM machines

3.4 Forecast of laser spares shipments for AM machines

3.5 Forecast of total laser shipments for AM machines: Breakouts by type of process and laser type

3.6 Forecast of laser revenues from the AM sector: Breakout by type of process and laser type

3.7 Forecast of lasers for AM, by type, power and other attributes

3.8 Forecast of laser for AM sector by geographical location of customer



Chapter Four: Major Firms Active in the Laser for AM Space

4.1 The supply chain for lasers used in AM equipment

4.2 Firms shaping the AM laser space

4.2.1 Apollo Instruments

4.2.2 Coherent

4.2.3 GE

4.2.4 IPG Photonics

4.2.5 Laserline

4.2.6 Renishaw

4.2.7 Trumpf

4.3 Role of Chinese Laser Companies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pgs0vo

