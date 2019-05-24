Global $1.5 Bn Driver Monitoring System Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Driver Monitoring System Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car & Commercial Vehicle), By Monitoring Type, By Offering Type, By Component, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global driver monitoring system market is projected to grow from $ 718 million in 2018 to around $ 1.5 billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period.



Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to rising need to curb road accident fatalities, technological advancements in the automotive industry and increasing awareness about safe driving.



Government of several countries are implementing rules and regulations, which are aimed at bringing down fatalities and increasing on-road safety of commuters as safe driving, pedestrian safety and driving comfort are the major concerns for both automakers and users.



Growing sales of luxury cars across the globe are further expected to aid the global driver monitoring system market, as these cars are equipped with various advanced driver assistance systems, like driver monitoring systems.



Some of the major players operating in the global driver monitoring system market are Continental AG, DENSO Corporation, Valeo S.A., Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive PLC, Autoliv Inc., Visteon Corporation, Jabil Inc., Veoneer Inc., Seeing Machines, etc.



Years Considered for this Report:



Historical Years: 2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision



5. Global Driver Monitoring System Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicles)

5.2.2. By Monitoring Type (Driver Fatigue Monitoring, Drunk Driving Monitoring, Driver Alertness/Distraction Monitoring, Identity Recognition and Others)

5.2.3. By Offering Type (Hardware and Software)

5.2.4. By Component (Pressure Mats, Steering Angle Sensors, Strain Gauges, Infrared Sensors and Others)

5.2.5. By Company

5.2.6. By Region

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)



6. North America Driver Monitoring System Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Vehicle Type

6.2.2. By Component

6.2.3. By Country

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)

6.4. North America: Country Analysis

6.4.1. United States Driver Monitoring System Market Outlook

6.4.2. Canada Driver Monitoring System Market Outlook

6.4.3. Mexico Driver Monitoring System Market Outlook



7. Asia-Pacific Driver Monitoring System Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Vehicle Type

7.2.2. By Component

7.2.3. By Country

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)

7.4. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

7.4.1. China Driver Monitoring System Market Outlook

7.4.2. Japan Driver Monitoring System Market Outlook

7.4.3. South Korea Driver Monitoring System Market Outlook

7.4.4. Australia Driver Monitoring System Market Outlook

7.4.5. Malaysia Driver Monitoring System Market Outlook

7.4.6. India Driver Monitoring System Market Outlook

7.4.7. Singapore Driver Monitoring System Market Outlook



8. Europe Driver Monitoring System Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Vehicle Type

8.2.2. By Component

8.2.3. By Country

8.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)

8.4. Europe: Country Analysis

8.4.1. Germany Driver Monitoring System Market Outlook

8.4.2. United Kingdom Driver Monitoring System Market Outlook

8.4.3. France Driver Monitoring System Market Outlook

8.4.4. Italy Driver Monitoring System Market Outlook

8.4.5. Spain Driver Monitoring System Market Outlook



9. Middle East & Africa Driver Monitoring System Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Vehicle Type

9.2.2. By Component

9.2.3. By Country

9.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)

9.4. Middle East & Africa: Country Analysis

9.4.1. UAE Driver Monitoring System Market Outlook

9.4.2. Saudi Arabia Driver Monitoring System Market Outlook

9.4.3. Qatar Driver Monitoring System Market Outlook

9.4.4. South Africa Driver Monitoring System Market Outlook



10. South America Driver Monitoring System Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Vehicle Type

10.2.2. By Component Type

10.2.3. By Country

10.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)

10.4. South America: Country Analysis

10.4.1. Brazil Driver Monitoring System Market Outlook

10.4.2. Colombia Driver Monitoring System Market Outlook

10.4.3. Argentina Driver Monitoring System Market Outlook



11. Supply Chain Analysis



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Continental AG

14.2. DENSO Corporation

14.3. Valeo S.A.

14.4. Robert Bosch GmbH

14.5. Delphi Automotive PLC

14.6. Autoliv Inc.

14.7. Visteon Corporation

14.8. Jabil Inc.

14.9. Veoneer Inc.

14.10. Seeing Machines



15. Strategic Recommendations



