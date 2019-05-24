There were 464 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 155,301 in the last 365 days.

Nidec Announces Annual Dividend Payout from Retained Earnings

KYOTO, Japan, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594; OTC: NJDCY) (the “Company” or “Nidec”) today announced that the Company resolved at a meeting of its Board of Directors held on May 24, 2019 to distribute retained earnings (date of record: March 31, 2019) in the form of an annual dividend as outlined below:

  Determined
amount

 		 Previous annual
dividends forecast
(Announced on
April 23, 2019) 		 (Reference)
Annual dividends
for the fiscal year ended
March 31, 2018
Record date March 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 March 31, 2018
Dividend per share 55 yen 55 yen 50 yen
Total dividend amount 16,191 million yen - 14,798 million yen
Effective date June 3, 2019 - June 4, 2018
Dividend resource  Retained earnings - Retained earnings

The Company upholds shareholder-oriented management and places importance on regular dividend payments, seeking to increase its dividend payout to around 30% of the consolidated net profit. Based on this dividend policy and in comprehensive consideration of its financial position, profit levels and current dividend payout ratio, the Company has decided to reward its shareholders with a year-end dividend of 55 yen per share. This translates into an annual dividend of 105 yen per share together with the interim dividend of 50 yen per share for the year ended March 31, 2019.

  Dividend per share
Record Date Interim Year-end Full-year
Annual dividends per share for the year ended March 31, 2019 50 yen 55 yen 105 yen
(Reference)
Annual dividends per share for the year ended March 31, 2018		 45 yen 50 yen 95 yen

Contact:
  Masahiro Nagayasu
  General Manager
  Investor Relations
  +81-75-935-6140
  ir@nidec.com

