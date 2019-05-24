Nidec Announces Annual Dividend Payout from Retained Earnings

KYOTO, Japan, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594; OTC: NJDCY) (the “Company” or “Nidec”) today announced that the Company resolved at a meeting of its Board of Directors held on May 24, 2019 to distribute retained earnings (date of record: March 31, 2019) in the form of an annual dividend as outlined below:

Determined

amount



Previous annual

dividends forecast

(Announced on

April 23, 2019) (Reference)

Annual dividends

for the fiscal year ended

March 31, 2018 Record date March 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 March 31, 2018 Dividend per share 55 yen 55 yen 50 yen Total dividend amount 16,191 million yen - 14,798 million yen Effective date June 3, 2019 - June 4, 2018 Dividend resource Retained earnings - Retained earnings

The Company upholds shareholder-oriented management and places importance on regular dividend payments, seeking to increase its dividend payout to around 30% of the consolidated net profit. Based on this dividend policy and in comprehensive consideration of its financial position, profit levels and current dividend payout ratio, the Company has decided to reward its shareholders with a year-end dividend of 55 yen per share. This translates into an annual dividend of 105 yen per share together with the interim dividend of 50 yen per share for the year ended March 31, 2019.

Dividend per share Record Date Interim Year-end Full-year Annual dividends per share for the year ended March 31, 2019 50 yen 55 yen 105 yen (Reference)

Annual dividends per share for the year ended March 31, 2018 45 yen 50 yen 95 yen

Contact: Masahiro Nagayasu General Manager Investor Relations +81-75-935-6140 ir@nidec.com



