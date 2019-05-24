DietDemand’s Rapid Weight Loss Program Fights Sedentary Weight Gain

/EIN News/ -- Montgomery, AL, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lack of physical activity has become an increasingly significant health issue worldwide. Defined as sitting, lying down, or reclining for a majority of the day, the changing nature of technology, the way we work, and increasing convenience, has made physical activity a lesser priority over the past few decades. These days, routine physical activity requires more of a concerted effort for much of the population. According to the American Heart Association, adults need a minimum of 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week to maintain a healthy weight and receive the additional health benefits of exercise (including weight loss). However, only 21 percent of adults reach this weekly minimum.

Sedentary lifestyles can have devastating consequences on a population’s health over time and is a main contributor to excessive weight gain due to its damaging effects on the metabolism, blood circulation, and cardiovascular health. It is also linked to premature death. When it comes to fat loss, a lack of physical activity makes it much more difficult to dissolve and eliminate body fat.

Increasing your activity by simply walking for 30 minutes per day can greatly reduce your risks for cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and obesity. However, a major conundrum exists for overweight or obese patients is in their need to lose weight but their ability to do so physically is increasingly challenging. Obese patients suffering from chronic pain or limited mobility due to their weight may not be immediately able to optimally burn calories. DietDemand, a convenient telemedicine-based weight loss program understands this challenge, offering safe and effective 800-1200 calorie programs so their patients can lose weight fast. Rapid weight loss can help to reduce weight-related pain and mobility issues so that physical activity is no longer the major obstacle it had once been.

Lose weight fast! New DietDemand patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https: http://www.dietdemand.com/ to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

