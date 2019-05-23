Teekay Offshore Partners Secures $450 Million Shuttle Tanker Fleet Refinancing

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (Teekay Offshore or the Partnership) (NYSE:TOO) announced today that in accordance with previously noted financing plans, it has secured a new $450 million revolving credit facility for sixteen shuttle tankers. The facility will be used to refinance the existing revolving credit facility dated September 8, 2017, currently fully drawn with outstanding amount of $445 million, and for general corporate purposes. The facility is funded by commercial banks and bears interest at LIBOR + 250 basis points with a five-year tenor and a profile of 8.4 years.



About Teekay Offshore

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. is a leading international midstream services provider to the offshore oil production industry, primarily focused on the ownership and operation of critical infrastructure assets in offshore oil regions of the North Sea, Brazil and the East Coast of Canada. Teekay Offshore has consolidated assets of approximately $5.2 billion, comprised of 57 offshore assets, including floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units, shuttle tankers (including six newbuildings), floating storage and offtake (FSO) units, long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, and a unit for maintenance and safety (UMS). The majority of Teekay Offshore’s fleet is employed on medium-term, stable contracts.

Teekay Offshore's common units and preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "TOO", "TOO PR A", "TOO PR B" and “TOO PR E”, respectively.

For Investor Relations

enquiries contact:

Jan Rune Steinsland

Tel: +47 9705 2533

Website: www.teekayoffshore.com

