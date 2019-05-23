New MACsec Device Delivers Increased Data Security for 400G Networks

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CREDO , a global innovation leader in Serializer-Deserializer (SerDes) technology which delivers high performance, low power connectivity solutions for 100G, 200G, 400G port enabled networks today announced the industry’s most comprehensive family of PHY devices supporting the IEEE 802.1AE media access controller security (MACsec) and internet protocol security (IPSec) standard for 10G through 400G port interconnects. The new family of devices addresses security requirements for various Ethernet data link configurations in next generation high-speed, mission-critical network infrastructure that includes enterprise, cloud-scale data center, and service provider networks for both commercial and government deployments. The new MACsec device from Credo integrates the latest 256-bit AES technology, delivering increased data security to secure the critical high-speed data links between servers, switches and routers.



Credo Expands Product Portfolio with Comprehensive 400G MACsec Family





/EIN News/ -- "Adding security functionality to our industry leading retimer and gearbox devices was a natural step for Credo," said Sandeep Shah, senior director of marketing at Credo. “We are able to deliver these solutions at low power in 28nm CMOS which translates into our customers ability to deploy systems with a competitive edge.”

The first member of the Credo MACsec family, the CMS42550, is available as a pin-compatible upgrade to the production shipping 400G gearbox, the CMX42550KP, which has been deployed in hyperscale data centers. The second member of the family, the CMS50216, doubles the MACsec throughput to 800G.

Credo Security Family Highlights

Supports MAC rates of 10G, 25G, 40G, 50G, 100G, 200G and 400G

400G MACsec Gearbox / Retimer (CMS42550)

800G MACsec Retimer (CMS50216)

Full MACsec Support 512 Full SecY support IEEE 802.1AE compliant IEEE 802.1AEbn compliant (256-bit key) IEEE 802.1AEbw compliant (extended packet numbering) All cipher suites supported (GCM-AES-128/256, GCM-AES-XPN-128/256) MACsec extensions: passing up to 4 x VLAN tags in clear

Full IPsec Support Support for IP/UDP/ESP headers Support for packets with VLAN tags Advanced IPsec features for Enterprise, Data Center and Telecom applications

Each port can be configured to MACsec, IPsec or Bypass mode

Low power 28nm CMOS

About CREDO

CREDO is a leading provider of high performance, mixed-signal semiconductor solutions for the data center, enterprise networking and high performance computing markets. CREDO's advanced Serializer-Deserializer (SerDes) technology delivers the bandwidth scalability and end-to-end signal integrity for next generation platforms requiring single-lane 25G, 50G, and 100G connectivity for 100G, 200G, 400G, and 800G port enabled networks. For more information, please visit: www.credosemi.com .

Credo Corporate Contact:

Helen Do, Credo, helen.do@credosemi.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c3b9e365-58db-4629-886b-c7b7f8aa3c57



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.