Dr. Maria Luong Unveils CEREC Crown Technology for a Superior Patient Experience

Dr. Maria Luong

State-of-the-art, esthetic crowns can be completed in a single visit at Serenity Dentistry Spa.

LADY LAKE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Maria Luong reveals the best of technology in designing crowns known as CEREC to Serenity Dentistry Spa. Dr. Luong aims to meet the highest standards to give her patients the best in care. Uniquely created from ceramic, CEREC crowns are the advanced 3D imaging technology that offers more treatment options in dentistry, surpassing traditional crowns in the treatment of cracked or broken teeth, root canals, or aesthetic improvements.

With this new CEREC technology, aesthetic crowns can be made in a single visit. That means no need for impressions, no temporary crowns to come off, and no multiple appointments. The use of computer imaging and manufacturing technology ensures a perfect-fitting CEREC crown. A solid block of ceramic material gives unique strength, allowing for a high success rate and life span. Also, CEREC crowns are unnoticeable to others as they look and feel just like a natural tooth. Best of all, CEREC treatment takes place in a single visit and is more comfortable than traditional methods.

Furthermore, Dr. Maria Luong has added the newest dental laser in the market to her practice, which is the Solea Laser. This laser takes the drill, the needle, the noise, and the pain out of dental visits. Dr. Luong’s goal is to help her patients achieve a healthy, beautiful smile.

Dr. Luong’s determination to create a dental office that features comfort and relaxation led to the creation of Serenity Dentistry Spa. With this idea in mind, she has combined the tranquility of a spa with a state-of-the-art dental practice, where even the most anxious of patients may have a positive, serene experience. Especially, Serenity Dentistry Spa’s first-rate, talented team is a significant factor for success; says Dr. Luong: “My team is my greatest asset. They are kind, acknowledgeable, and do an amazing job to give our patients that five-star experience. Choosing the right individuals that follow your vision can bring tremendous success.”

Dr. Luong earned her degree at the Medical University of South Carolina and was commissioned as a naval officer in the Navy Dental Corp. She is an active member of the American Dental Association, the Florida Dental Association, the Central Florida District Dental Association, and the Academy of General Dentistry. She attends conferences and training events to ensure she utilizes the most advanced treatment methods for her patients. In her time away from the office, Dr. Luong may be found spending time with her family.



