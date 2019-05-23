First Horizon Foundation Releases Inaugural Annual Report

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Horizon Foundation, which operates as Capital Bank Foundation and First Tennessee Foundation, today released its inaugural annual report, highlighting its impact in 2018.



/EIN News/ -- This past year marked 25 years of the First Horizon Foundation providing grants to nonprofit partners to strengthen and meet the needs of our communities. To date, more than $90 million has been distributed, touching the lives of many individuals across our markets.

“In 2018, our foundation partnered with nearly 900 nonprofits to provide funding for various programs, capital campaigns and special initiatives,” said Charles Burkett, Chairman of First Horizon Foundation. “We’re proud of the partnerships we have built and the progress we have made, and we look forward to continuing to work together for the greater good of our communities.”

Through philanthropic support, we continue to invest in nonprofit partners across our footprint, sharing the hopes of our neighbors for a better place to live and work.

In 2018’s inaugural report, readers will learn more about projects, programs and initiatives our Foundation has supported in our areas of focus: arts and culture, education and leadership, environment, financial literacy, human services and health services.

First Horizon Foundation, which operates in Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina as Capital Bank Foundation and in Tennessee and Texas as First Tennessee Foundation, is the private charitable foundation of First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN).

For more information and to view the 2018 Annual Report, visit www.CapitalBankFoundation.com or www.FirstTennesseeFoundation.com .

About First Horizon Foundation



First Horizon Foundation, doing business as First Tennessee Foundation and Capital Bank Foundation, is the private charitable foundation of First Horizon National Corp., the parent company of First Tennessee Bank National Association (operating as Capital Bank and First Tennessee). Founded in 1993, our foundation has donated more than $90 million to meet community needs. More information is available at www.firsttennesseefoundation.com or www.capitalbankfoundation.com .

CONTACT: First Horizon

Media Relations, Alana Hu, (901) 523-4112

Investor Relations, Aarti Bowman, (901) 523-4017



