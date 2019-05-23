DGSE SUBSIDIARY ACQUIRES ELECTRONICS DEMANUFACTURER AND ITAD COMPANY

DALLAS, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corrent Resources, LLC, a subsidiary of DGSE Companies, Inc. (NYSE American: DGSE)(“DGSE” or the “Company”), today announced that it has completed the purchase of demanufacturing and IT-asset-disposition (ITAD) assets of Echo Environmental, LLC and ITAD USA, LLC. The purchase of these two businesses advances DGSE’s strategy to expand its presence in the environmentally friendly recommerce sector.



This press release includes statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements, including statements regarding the potential future growth, expansion and the success of business strategies. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, market conditions and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release except as required by law.

/EIN News/ -- DGSE Companies, Inc.

Corporate Office

13022 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX 75240

972-587-4049

investorrelations@dgse.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.