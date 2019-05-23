TriCore Reference Laboratories Welcomes New Chief Medical Officer

/EIN News/ -- Albuquerque, New Mexico, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

TriCore Reference Laboratories, New Mexico’s leading clinical laboratory provider of healthcare information, is pleased to announce and welcome Douglas P. Clark, MD, as TriCore’s new chief medical officer effective September 2019.

A graduate of The Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Dr. Clark completed a pathology residency, cytopathology fellowship, and postdoctoral research fellowship at the University of Pennsylvania. He brings to TriCore a wealth of knowledge garnered from his years of leadership at The Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions as Director of the Division of Cytopathology and his most recent position as Pathology Department Chairman and Professor at the University of New Mexico.

Dr. Clark is an expert in the fields of cytopathology and molecular diagnostics, and has authored over 80 peer-reviewed publications, several books and book chapters, and has given dozens of invited lectures nationally and internationally. As an entrepreneur, Dr. Clark holds several patents and is a scientific founder of a cancer diagnostics company that has developed a novel biomarker testing system.

Says Michael J. Crossey, MD, PhD, TriCore CEO, “Following an extensive search, we found the right person for the CMO position, right here in New Mexico. Dr. Clark brings tremendous experience to us with his impressive record of accomplishments. Additionally, Dr. Clark’s in-depth knowledge of TriCore enables him to begin at full speed as a significant contributor to TriCore’s increasing role in improving the health of our communities.”

Serving on various committees of TriCore’s board of directors since 2013, and as current board chair, Dr. Clark has intimate knowledge of TriCore’s role in healthcare. As TriCore’s chief medical officer, Dr. Clark will work to fully integrate laboratory medicine into clinical care and population health initiatives through TriCore’s clinical laboratory, Clinical Lab 2.0 initiatives, and the TriCore Research Institute. He will also consult with clinicians in the community and support TriCore’s teaching mission for pathology residents, fellows and other trainees.

TriCore Reference Laboratories is an independent, not-for-profit, clinical reference laboratory founded and headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, co-sponsored by Presbyterian Healthcare Services and University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center. TriCore provides over 2,900, full-service, state-of-the-art laboratory tests to healthcare professionals and their patients. TriCore also provides analytics and research services, supporting healthcare and scientific organizations worldwide. TriCore’s Rhodes Group offers laboratory software and consulting services to optimize clinical laboratory operations, including empowering population health management and targeted intervention strategies. For more information, visit tricore.org.

