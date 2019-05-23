Investview to Host LIVE Shareholder Webinar

/EIN News/ -- Salt Lake City, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Investview Corporation (OTCQB: INVU) announced today the Company will hold a LIVE webinar on Monday June 3rd at 4:30 PM EST to update Shareholders on the Company’s ongoing objectives in light of our recent unexplained increase in share activity.



Investview knows of no reason for its share price to have declined by 66% from the market close of $0.03 on Monday May 20th to the close of $0.01 on Wednesday May 22nd. The company is currently preparing to file its audit for its fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.

“Our stock has shown significant activity over recent days causing concerns and questions for our shareholders. The Company does not have any information that would attribute to this share activity, so we think it is important to speak with our shareholders directly to reaffirm that our plans and objectives are ‘All Systems Go!’” Ryan Smith, CEO.

For its nine months ended December 31, 2018, Investview reported net revenue of $23,342,603 and a loss from operations of $2,885,092 as compared to revenue of $10,529,005 and a loss from operations of $9,330,838 for its same comparable year earlier period. For its quarter December 31, 2018, the company reported net revenue of $7,733,034 and a loss from operations of $241,888. This is compared to net revenue of $3,935,898 and a loss from operations of $7,385,581 for its fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2018. Investview’s revenue for the first three quarters of this fiscal year has outpaced its revenue in any whole fiscal year prior to now, with an entire quarter of results still to be reported.

All are welcome to attend the webinar by pre-registering for the event through the link below:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2681418988060478221

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing access information about joining the webinar.

Investview LIVE Shareholder Webinar: June 3rd, 2019, 4:30 pm Eastern

About Investview, Inc.

Investview, Inc. is a diversified financial technology organization. The Company operates primarily through its wholly- and majority-owned subsidiaries, to provide financial products and services to individuals, accredited investors and select financial institutions. www.investview.com

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements”. When the words “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “estimates,” and similar expressions are used, they identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Management’s current beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to Management and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Information concerning factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements can be found in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly release revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Contacts: pr@investview.com

