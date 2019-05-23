Ziopharm Oncology Presentation at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference to be Webcast

BOSTON, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziopharm Oncology , Inc. (Nasdaq:ZIOP), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing next generation cell and gene therapies, today announced that Laurence Cooper, M.D., Ph.D., CEO of Ziopharm, is scheduled to participate in a webcast session at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference in New York on June 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



To access the live webcast or the subsequent archived recording, visit the "Investors" section of the Ziopharm website at www.ziopharm.com . The webcast will be recorded and available for replay on the Company's website for 14 days.

About Ziopharm Oncology, Inc.

Ziopharm Oncology is an immuno-oncology company focused on developing end-to-end cost-effective solutions using its non-viral Sleeping Beauty platform for TCR and CAR T-cell therapies and immune-stimulating gene therapy with Controlled interleukin 12 (IL-12). The Sleeping Beauty platform genetically modifies T cells with DNA plasmids to express T-cell receptors (TCRs) to target specific antigens in solid tumors and chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to target CD19 in blood cancers with the Company’s 3rd generation T-cell manufacturing process, rapid personalized manufacture (RPM). The Sleeping Beauty platform is being advanced in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Eden BioCell. The Company also is developing its Controlled IL-12 platform, or Ad-RTS-hIL-12 plus veledimex, as monotherapy and in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors to treat brain cancer, including in collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.



Company Contact:

Chris Taylor

VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

617-502-1881

ctaylor@ziopharm.com

