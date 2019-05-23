Equillium to Present at Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference

LA JOLLA, Calif., May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging deep understanding of immunobiology to develop products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced that Dan Bradbury, Equillium’s chairman and chief executive officer, will present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2019 Time: 10:00 AM Eastern Time | 7:00 AM Pacific Time Location: Grand Hyatt in New York

/EIN News/ -- A live webcast of the presentation will be available under the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://ir.equilliumbio.com/ . Replays will be available for 30 days following each webcast.

About Equillium

Equillium is a biotechnology company leveraging deep understanding of immunobiology to develop products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need.

Equillium’s initial product candidate, EQ001 (itolizumab), is a clinical-stage, first-in-class monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. CD6 plays a central role in modulating the activity and trafficking of T cells that drive a number of immuno-inflammatory diseases. Itolizumab is a clinically-validated therapeutic that has demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile. Equillium acquired rights to itolizumab through an exclusive partnership with Biocon Limited. Equillium believes that itolizumab has the potential to be a best-in-class disease modifying therapeutic and is advancing itolizumab into clinical development in multiple immuno-inflammatory indications with high unmet medical need. For more information, visit www.equilliumbio.com .

Investor Contact

+1-858-412-5302

ir@equilliumbio.com

Media Contact

Heidi Chokeir, Ph.D.

Canale Communications

+1-619-203-5391

heidi@canalecomm.com



