Gildan Announces Multi-year Partnership With Live Nation

MONTREAL, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan announces the launch of a multi-year partnership with Live Nation, featuring it’s American Apparel® brand, as the official printwear partner across 16 Live Nation® music venues and 6 music festivals in their portfolio including, BottleRock, Bonnaroo, Rolling Loud, HARD Summer, Mala Luna and EDC Orlando. The Company is also granted, under the agreement, promotional and marketing rights related to these venues and events into the broader consumer channel across North America.



“We are excited to partner with Live Nation, the leader in the live music industry” said Jeffrey Cooper, Vice-President Marketing, Gildan Activewear SRL.” Music is a passion point for our consumers and the live music experience provides us a unique and tremendous opportunity to connect with fans right across the U.S.”

Officially kicking off on Memorial Day Weekend at the BottleRock Music Festival in Napa, California, American Apparel® will leverage the power of live music to activate their iconic brand through VIP experiences, consumer-facing promotions, on-site activations, integrated social media campaigns and much more.

“Live music events have always been cultural destinations for people across generations,” said Shavonne Dargan, SVP, Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. “As a long-time trusted supplier to our merchandising teams, we are thrilled that they chose to partner with Live Nation and leverage our scale to introduce the American Apparel® brand to our fans during powerful live moments.”

The partnership, while supporting Gildan’s strategic growth drivers of pursuing continued growth in the fashion basics category and leveraging our brands to grow our e-commerce revenues, strengthens American Apparel’s position as a preferred vendor to Live Nation. At these festivals consumers will be able to capture the rich memories of these live experiences across a range of American Apparel’s iconic collection of tanks, tees, raglans and hoodies.

About Gildan

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel which markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands, including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, Gildan® Hammer™, Prim + Preux™, Gold Toe®, Anvil®, Alstyle®, Secret®, Silks®, Kushyfoot®, Secret Silky®, Therapy Plus™, Peds® and MediPeds®, and under the Under Armour® brand through a sock licensing agreement providing exclusive distribution rights in the United States and Canada. Our product offering includes activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear products sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms. In addition, we sell directly to consumers through our own direct-to-consumer platforms.

Gildan owns and operates vertically-integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean Basin, North America, and Bangladesh. With over 50,000 employees worldwide Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour and environmental practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive Genuine Responsibility™ program embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its corporate citizenship practices and initiatives can be found at www.gildancorp.com and www.genuineresponsibility.com , respectively.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com .

Gildan Media Inquiries:

Garry Bell

Vice President, Corporate Communications

Gildan Activewear Inc

514-744-8600

gbell@gildan.com Gildan Investor Inquiries:

Sophie Argiriou

Vice President, Investor Communications

Gildan Activewear Inc.

(514) 343-8815

sargiriou@gildan.com

Live Nation U.S. Media Contacts:

Emily Bender, emilybender@livenation.com

Monique Sowinski, moniquesowinski@livenation.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.