New clinical data demonstrates the versatility of Globus Medical’s ExcelsiusGPS®

/EIN News/ -- AUDUBON, Pa., May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company today announced the results of a clinical study that evaluated the versatility of ExcelsiusGPS® Robotic navigation system compared to traditional pedicle screw placement techniques. Published in the Journal of Robotic Surgery, “Robotic-assisted navigated minimally invasive pedicle screw placement in the first 100 cases at a single institution,” demonstrated a 99% screw placement success rate with no malpositions or postoperative returns to the O.R. related to screw placement.



The study explored how the ExcelsiusGPS® advanced navigated robotic technology combines the ability to use three imaging workflows (preoperative CT, intraoperative CT, and fluoroscopy) with navigation and guidance to accurately place pedicle screws with real-time feedback. A total of 562 lumbar pedicle screws were placed across six vertebral levels during 55 single-position lateral, 16 anterior, and 29 posterior interbody fusion cases, highlighting the versatility of the system for various approaches. Interbody placement was performed manually.

“This study highlights the system’s capability to transform the way lateral surgery is performed. ExcelsiusGPS® enables surgeons to perform minimally invasive screw fixation with the patient remaining in the lateral position compared to traditional lateral approaches where the patient is intraoperatively repositioned prone,” says Kade T. Huntsman, M.D., Orthopaedic Spine Surgeon at Salt Lake Orthopaedic Clinic in Salt Lake City, Utah. “Eliminating patient repositioning may lead to increased operational efficiency, cost savings, and improved patient outcomes.”

To access a link to the full journal article and learn more about how ExcelsiusGPS® is transforming spinal surgery, please visit ExcelsiusGPS.com.

About Globus Medical, Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc. is a leading musculoskeletal solutions company based in Audubon, PA. The company was founded in 2003 by an experienced team of professionals with a shared vision to create products that enable surgeons to promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Additional information can be accessed at http://www.globusmedical.com.

