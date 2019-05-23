Laureate Education to Present at Upcoming Baird and Stifel Equity Conferences

BALTIMORE, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR), the international leader in higher education, announced today that members of the management team will present at two upcoming equity conferences; The Baird 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 4th at the InterContinental Barclay Hotel in New York, and The Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 11th at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston.

/EIN News/ -- The presentation at the Baird conference will begin at approximately 9:40 AM ET on June 4th, and the presentation at the Stifel conference will begin at approximately 10:20 AM ET on June 11th.

Both presentations will be webcast live and may be accessed through Upcoming Events in the Investor Relations section of the Laureate website at www.laureate.net. The webcasts will be archived and available for replay on the website for 90 days.

About Laureate Education, Inc.

Laureate Education, Inc. is the largest international network of degree-granting higher education institutions, with more than 850,000 students enrolled at over 25 institutions with more than 150 campuses, which we collectively refer to as the Laureate International Universities network. Laureate offers high-quality, undergraduate, graduate and specialized degree programs in a wide range of academic disciplines that provide attractive employment prospects. Laureate believes that when our students succeed, countries prosper and societies benefit. This belief is expressed through the company’s philosophy of being ‘Here for Good’ and is represented by its status as a certified B Corporation® and conversion in 2015 to a Delaware public benefit corporation, a new class of corporation committed to creating a positive impact on society.



Investor Relations Contact:

ir@laureate.net



Media Contacts:

Laureate Education, Inc.

Adam Smith

adam.smith@laureate.net

U.S.: +1 (443) 255 0724

Source: Laureate Education, Inc.



