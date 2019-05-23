Palomar Holdings, Inc. Appoints Catriona M. Fallon to Board of Directors

LA JOLLA, Calif., May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialty property insurer Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) (‘Palomar’ or the ‘Company’) today announced that Catriona M. Fallon has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors as a member of the Board effective May 21, 2019.



“On behalf of Palomar Holdings’ Board of Directors and management team, I am pleased to welcome Catriona to our Board of Directors,” commented Mac Armstrong, Chief Executive Officer and Founder. “She brings a wealth of experience and a distinguished track record across multiple disciplines including finance, accounting, operations, and the development of disruptive technologies. Moreover her experience as a public company Chief Financial Officer will prove a great resource to the Board and the Palomar leadership team.”

Ms. Fallon is currently Chief Financial Officer at Hitachi Vantara, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., leading the company’s global financial reporting and analysis, controllership, tax, treasury, internal audit and controls, real estate, facilities and financial shared services. Ms. Fallon serves on the board of directors for Cray Inc., the supercomputing company, and has more than 20 years of finance, corporate strategy and development experience. Prior to Hitachi, Ms. Fallon was at Itron, where she served as general manager of Silver Spring Networks. Prior to the company’s acquisition by Itron, she was Chief Financial Officer of Silver Spring Networks. Previously, Ms. Fallon served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Marin Software Incorporated, a SaaS marketing solutions company. Prior to Marin Software, Ms. Fallon held finance and strategic leadership positions across a variety of technology companies, including Cognizant Technology Solutions and Hewlett-Packard Company. She also served as an equity analyst covering software, media and technology companies at Citigroup and held roles with Piper Jaffray & Company, McKinsey & Company, and Oracle Corporation. Ms. Fallon received an MBA from Harvard Business School and a B.A. in economics from UCLA. She is a two-time Olympic rower for the USA.

“Joining Palomar represents a compelling opportunity to work with a driven, entrepreneurial team,” commented Catriona Fallon. “Palomar has demonstrated substantial growth over a short period of time by developing customer-centric products for underserved specialty insurance markets. The team’s thoughtful application of data and analytics remains a distinctive competitive advantage and key ingredient to the Company’s ongoing growth potential.”

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Palomar is an innovative insurer that focuses on the provision of specialty property insurance for residential and commercial clients. Palomar’s underwriting and analytical acumen allow it to concentrate on certain markets that it believes are underserved by other insurance companies, such as the markets for earthquake, wind and flood insurance. Based in La Jolla, California, the company is an admitted carrier in 25 states. Palomar has an A.M. Best financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent). To learn more about us, visit www.palomarspecialty.com.

