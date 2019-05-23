GenMark Diagnostics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK), a leading provider of automated, multiplex molecular diagnostic testing systems, today announced that the company plans to participate in three upcoming investor conferences.



/EIN News/ -- GenMark’s management team will be presenting at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, Illinois on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 2:40pm CT. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast at ir.genmarkdx.com.

GenMark’s management team is also scheduled to present at the Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference in New York, New York on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 3:35pm ET. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast at ir.genmarkdx.com.

GenMark’s management team will be participating in investor meetings at the Piper Jaffray Diagnostics & Tools Day in Boston, Massachusetts on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Due to the format of this event no webcast will be available.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ: GNMK) is a leading provider of multiplex molecular diagnostic solutions designed to enhance patient care, improve key quality metrics, and reduce the total cost-of-care. Utilizing GenMark's proprietary eSensor® detection technology, GenMark's eSensor XT-8® and ePlex® systems are designed to support a broad range of molecular diagnostic tests with compact, easy-to-use workstations and self-contained, disposable test cartridges. GenMark’s ePlex: The True Sample-to-Answer Solution™ is designed to optimize laboratory efficiency and address a broad range of infectious disease testing needs, including respiratory, bloodstream, and gastrointestinal infections. For more information, visit www.genmarkdx.com .

Investor Relations Contact

Leigh Salvo

(415) 937-5404

ir@genmarkdx.com



