UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. (“UNITY”) [NASDAQ:UBX], a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to extend healthspan by slowing, halting or reversing diseases of aging, today announced that members of its senior management team will participate at the following healthcare conferences in June.



/EIN News/ -- Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference

Date: June 6th, 2019

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: New York City, NY

Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: June 11th, 2019

Time: 8:40 a.m. PT

Location: Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

A live audio webcast will be available through the Investors & Media section of UNITY’s website. An archived replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

About UNITY

UNITY is developing therapeutics to extend healthspan by slowing, halting or reversing diseases of aging. UNITY's initial focus is on creating senolytic medicines to selectively eliminate senescent cells and thereby treat age-related diseases, such as osteoarthritis, eye diseases and pulmonary diseases. More information is available at www.unitybiotechnology.com or follow us on Twitter .

Investors

Endurance Advisors

Peter Rahmer

prahmer@enduranceadvisors.com

Media

Jason Spark

jason@canalecomm.com



