RTG Building Services Inc. Lands Contract with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

The certified small disadvantaged business looks toward even more opportunities in the federal sector.

/EIN News/ -- OMAHA, Neb. , May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal contracting is a highly competitive sector. Getting your foot in the door is a whole feat of its own. However, a true indicator of a contractor’s prowess and quality of work is when Uncle Sam chooses to build a working relationship with their business. Such is the case with RTG Building Services Inc. (which has held previous contracts under LP Custodial) winning their rebid on a janitorial contract with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. After a 10 year contract, the Army has once again solidified their trust in RTG Building Services Inc. with this recent award.

Based out of Omaha, Nebraska, RTG Building Services, Inc. is headed by Ramiro Gaitan. Their main specialty is daily janitorial services and cleaning new construction and renovation jobsites for office, commercial, industrial, residential, and federal clients. Their services include:

Janitorial Services

Construction Cleaning

Window Washing

Floor Care

Carpet Care

They know that a clean and healthy workspace is the key to allowing their clients to focus on getting the job done. RTG goes the extra mile in using green, non-toxic products alongside well-trained and reliable personnel. However, that’s not all that makes this business stand out.

“We customize our services to meet their demands,” says Account Executive Fred McBride. In this field of business, things can change. RTG Building Services, Inc. stands out in the crowd by being flexible toward the need of their clients. Part of what allows for this flexibility is their very large workforce.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers isn’t the only government-related work that RTG Building Services Inc. has performed. The company has also worked on numerous jobs with the local governments. This includes police departments, city community centers, city libraries, and services for school districts.

In the private sector they have worked with some very large corporations as well as banks. They also perform construction cleaning, final cleanings before a business moves into a space, and they have worked with a number of large construction companies throughout the Midwest.

Since this spring, RTG Building Services Inc. has been a verified vendor with US Federal Contractor Registration . They have been working closely with Director of Special Services Christie Jackson and Acquisition Specialist Tessa Fairburn . Contracting officers working with RTG Building Services, Inc. can rest assured that this is a business whose SAM registration and other certifications will always be well-maintained and in compliance.

“You receive a lot of information in this bid process while working with the government. You have to pay a lot of attention to detail and surround yourself with professionals that can guide you through the process,” said Fred McBride.

Currently, they are focusing on growing their company aggressively through federal contracting. In the near future, it is expected that RTG will be entering the 8(a) Business Development Program as well as gaining their official status as a HUBZone certified business.

For more information about RTG Building Services Inc., you can visit their website: https://lpbuildingservicesgroupgov.com/ or contact Fred McBride at (402) 983-1473 or by email at info@lpbuildingservicesgroupgov.com



