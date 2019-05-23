USMJ Offers CBD Products and Cannabis Essentials To All Veterans With 10 Percent Discount

PURA and KALY CBD Infused Products Available Through USMJ

Memorial Day 20% Discount Available to All Now Through May 29th

DALLAS, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ) (“USMJ”) with Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) (“PURA”) and Kali-Extracts (aka Kali, Inc.) (USOTC: KALY) (“KALY”) are offering a 10% discount to U.S. Veterans on all CBD Products and Cannabis Essentials available on www.USMJ.com. The Veteran Discount Program is called Operation Patriotic Salute. USMJ is also offer a 20% discount to everybody now through Wednesday, May 29th in honor of the Memorial Day Celebration. CBD products available on www.USMJ.com include PURA’s EVERx CBD Sports Water and KALY’s Hemp4mula CBD Gum.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:



This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.



Steven Rash

CEO North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.

info@aciconglomerated.com

+1-800-861-1350



