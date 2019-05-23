Rogers Media and OMNI Television Proudly Continue to Serve Canada’s Multicultural and Multilingual Audiences

– CRTC application backed by 5,000 supporters –

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Media and OMNI Television will build on their depth of experience to bring diverse audiences the multilingual and multicultural programming they trust and love, following today’s CRTC 9(1)(h) licence decision.

“After a highly-competitive process, we appreciate that the Commission has entrusted us to continue to deliver the quality third-language and ethnic programming Canadian viewers deserve. Today’s decision grants OMNI Television greater stability and recognizes its longstanding contributions and the value it brings to Canada’s multicultural communities,” said Rick Brace, President, Rogers Media.

Added Colette Watson, Senior Vice President of TV & Broadcast Operations, Rogers Media: “This is great news for our OMNI Television team, for the more than 60 local independent producers we work with, and for the diverse communities we serve and celebrate every day. It’s a wonderful validation of the local and regional news strategy that makes OMNI Television so unique.”

The OMNI Regional application was backed by nearly 5,000 individuals and groups, demonstrating broad and passionate support from the Canadian ethnic communities it has served for more than 30 years in more than 40 languages.

Today’s decision means OMNI Regional will have the resources to expand its programming and deliver the best experience for Canadians. OMNI Regional looks forward to announcing its plans in the coming months.

“ICI Television is ecstatic with the CRTC’s decision and allows us to build on our already rich ethnic programming that audiences have come to expect. As an independent broadcaster, this service is essential to providing quality multicultural programming, including French-language multicultural programming to Quebec communities,” said Sam Norouzi, Vice President and General Manager at ICI Television, a partner with OMNI Television in Quebec.

OMNI Television is a trusted leader and source for daily multilingual news, providing vital information and service that allows third-language Canadians to fully participate and engage in Canadian society. With this renewal, OMNI Television will continue to invest in its editorially-diverse third-language local and regional newsgathering, and will expand its newscasts.

OMNI Television plays a role in uniting generations of families and communities, with original Canadian content such as Hockey Night in Canada: Punjabi and Blue Jays games in Pinoy. OMNI Television original series Blood and Water and Mangos are now streaming for international audiences on Amazon Prime, creating an appetite for world-class entertainment that reflects and celebrates cultural diversity.

OMNI Television consists of five local stations (Toronto (2), Vancouver, Calgary, and Edmonton) and national service OMNI Regional, comprised of four regional feeds (BC; Prairies; Ontario/Atlantic; and Quebec, in partnership with ICI Television).

About OMNI Television

OMNI Television is Canada’s only multilingual and multicultural television broadcaster. Available in 11 million Canadian households, the OMNI brand includes the national TV channel OMNI Regional plus five local television stations. OMNI offers a wide range of locally produced and acquired programming in more than 40 languages, including news, current affairs and entertainment content in Cantonese, Italian, Portuguese, Mandarin and Punjabi. OMNI is part of Rogers Media, which is a subsidiary of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX, NYSE: RCI). Visit OMNITV.ca .

About Rogers Media

Rogers Media is a diverse media and content company that engages more than 30 million Canadians each week. The company’s multimedia offerings include 56 radio stations, 29 local TV stations, 23 conventional and specialty television stations, podcasts, digital and e-commerce websites, and sporting events. Rogers Media delivers unique storytelling through its range of powerful brands: Citytv, OMNI Television, FX, TSC, KiSS, Breakfast Television, Cityline, CityNews, Sportsnet – Canada’s #1 sports media brand, and the Blue Jays – Canada’s only Major League Baseball team. Rogers Media is a subsidiary of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX, NYSE: RCI). Visit RogersMedia.com .

