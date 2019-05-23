Acuity Brands Products Win Best of Category, Design Excellence Award During LIGHTFAIR® International 2019

Atlanta, GA, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multiple innovative LED lighting solutions from Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) earned top recognition from the LFI Innovation Awards®, one of the lighting industry's most prestigious award programs, which marked the opening of the LIGHTFAIR® International 2019 Trade Show and Conference held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.

Renna™ luminaires from Peerless® (an Acuity Brands company) received the Design Excellence Award and a Best of Category at the LFI Innovations Awards® during LIGHTFAIR® International 2019 held this week in Philadelphia.





Renna™ luminaires from Peerless® won both the competition’s overall Design Excellence Award and Best of Category in the Commercial Indoor category. The simplicity of the Renna form factor is compatible with many modern architectural designs, especially those spaces with open and deconstructed ceilings. The luminaire uses lightguide technology with unique transitions to make light “flow” through the space.

Acuity Brands solutions also won two additional Best of Category awards:

Juno® Wireless Control LED Track fixture family won Best of Category in the Recessed Downlights, Wall Washers and Multiples category. The Juno track family enables dynamic beam shaping, aiming, dimming and CCT adjustment from a secure wireless platform. Rotation and tilt of the track head in less than 1/10-degree increments allow exact targeting even over long throws. A companion mobile app enables simple fixture, group, scene or space commissioning.

eldoLED® 75W LED driver product family won Best of Category in the Ballasts, Transformers, Drivers, Systems and Kits category. The fully programmable 75W driver family is capable of dim-to-0.1%, dim-to-warm and tunable white performance. All 75W drivers are UL Class P listed. Control options include 0-10V and DALI-2.

In addition, the IOTA® IIS-550-S-HE Emergency Lighting Unit Inverter finished as one of the top three most significant innovations in the Industrial, Vandal, Emergency and Exit category.

"This year’s recognition from the LFI Innovation Awards reflects our commitment to continuous innovation in the lighting space,” said Acuity Brands Lighting Senior Vice President, Sarah Golish. "Winning multiple Best of Category awards and the Design Excellence award for Peerless Renna further underscores our commitment to offering our customers great lighting solutions that blend quality of lighting and performance.”

​Judged by an independent panel of lighting professionals, The LFI Innovation Awards recognizes the best innovations from more than 500 of the world's leading manufacturers across the lighting industry.

Renna luminaires from Peerless and the Juno Wireless Control LED Track fixture family are expected to be available later this year.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is the North American market leader and one of the world’s leading providers of lighting and building management solutions. With fiscal year 2018 net sales of $3.7 billion, Acuity Brands currently employs approximately 12,000 associates and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with operations throughout North America, and in Europe and Asia. The Company’s products and solutions are sold under various brands, including Lithonia Lighting®, Holophane®, Aculux®, American Electric Lighting®, Antique Street Lamps™, Atrius™, DGLogik™, Distech Controls®, DTL®, eldoLED®, Gotham®, Healthcare Lighting®, Hydrel®, Indy™, IOTA®, Juno®, Lucid®, Mark Architectural Lighting™, nLight®, Peerless®, RELOC® Wiring, ROAM®, Sensor Switch®, Sunoptics® and Winona® Lighting. Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com



Media Contact:

Neil Egan

Neil.egan@acuitybrands.com

770-860-2957

