Photo Release -- WSFS Bank Welcomes Martin Lespada as Senior Vice President, Director of Retail Strategy

WILMINGTON, Del., May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Bank has welcomed Martin Lespada as Senior Vice President, Director of Retail Strategy. Mr. Lespada will be responsible for the planning and execution of WSFS’ retail-banking blueprint, management of the Customer channel delivery strategy, branch development and design, optimization of the branch network, retail performance management and retail operations.



Mr. Lespada joins WSFS following a long career with Capital One at the bank’s headquarters in Northern Virginia, most recently as Senior Director of Product and Customer Experience. Previously, he worked at PwC and KPMG.

“We are thrilled to welcome Martin to WSFS Bank, a proven and creative leader whose unique and diverse background will be pivotal to our development and deployment of new innovative Customer delivery solutions,” said WSFS’ Rick Wright, Executive Vice President, Chief Retail Banking Officer. “His extensive background in developing and implementing product and Customer experience strategies will be integral in the execution of melding physical and digital delivery with the latest technology and actionable data to even better serve our Customers.”

Mr. Lespada received a B.S. in Finance from Universidad de Buenos Aires, Argentina, and an MBA from George Washington University in Washington, D.C. He is a driving force in diversity development and recruitment and is an active participant and supporter of the Montgomery Cheetahs, a special-education youth hockey club.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS) is a multi-billion dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Delaware Valley. As of March 31, 2019, WSFS Financial Corporation had $12.2 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $19.0 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 152 offices located in Delaware (49), Pennsylvania (72), New Jersey (29), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Beneficial Equipment Finance Corporation, Cash Connect®, Christiana Trust Group, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, NewLane Finance, Powdermill Financial Solutions, WSFS Institutional Services, WSFS Wealth Investments, West Capital Management, and WSFS Mortgage and Arrow Land Transfer. Serving the greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit wsfsbank.com.

Media Contact: Jimmy A. Hernandez

(302) 571-5254

jhernandez@wsfsbank.com

