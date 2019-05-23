ChowNow to Enable Food Ordering Across Google Products

Restaurant customers can now order ChowNow-powered takeout and delivery within Google Search, Google Maps, and using the Google Assistant.

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChowNow, the leading online ordering platform for local restaurants, today announced a new partnership to make food ordering online more seamless across Google products. Every month, Google connects millions of people with local businesses across the US. ChowNow wants to help turn those searches into orders for its local restaurant partners. Here’s how.



/EIN News/ -- A new food ordering experience with Google allows customers searching on Google for a restaurant by name, or even searching terms like “pizza near me” or “Thai food in Kansas City,” to discover restaurants and directly place an order in just a few taps. Not only can these hungry searchers place a ChowNow food order from within Google search results — they can also order directly from the restaurant within Google Maps, or place a voice order using the Google Assistant.

“ChowNow’s mission is to help local restaurants thrive. Our platform is designed to help our partners reach more customers and drive even more revenue by enabling online ordering across their entire digital ecosystem: from their website, to Facebook, to Instagram — and now, on Google. This new partnership represents a significant opportunity for independent restaurants,” said Chris Webb, ChowNow’s co-founder and CEO.

As of today, all ChowNow restaurant partners are equipped with this feature and can take orders across Google Search, Google Maps, and the Google Assistant. For independent restaurants not yet working with ChowNow, learn more about the ways in which ChowNow supports its partners.

About ChowNow

ChowNow powers branded online ordering systems for 11,000+ independent restaurants across the US and Canada — via restaurants’ own websites, on Facebook and Google, through ChowNow-created apps, and via ChowNow’s website — while also providing their restaurant partners key customer insights and marketing support. ChowNow does this for a reasonable monthly fee, without the predatory commissions charged by third-party ordering apps.

Using ChowNow allows diners to connect with the best independent restaurants in their communities to order takeout (and in some cases delivery) in a way that’s sustainable and fair to restaurants. For more information, visit www.chownow.com.

