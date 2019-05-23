UAE Embassy distributes food aid to needy households in Egypt

A number of eligible households in Al Giza governorate, Egypt, have benefited from sizable food baskets distributed by the Sharjah Charity House in collaboration with the UAE Embassy in the Egyptian capital.

The aid falls within the longstanding relations between the peoples of the two sisterly countries, said Saleh Al Saadi, an advisor at the UAE embassy, He hailed the latest aid contributions by the Sharjah Charity House as reflective of its strategy aimed at reaching out to the underprovided in various Egyptian villages through charity and developmental aid, including support for small-scale and micro enterprises.



