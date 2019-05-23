Manhattan Associates’ Dennis Story Receives CFO of the Year Award

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced that Dennis Story, executive vice president and chief financial officer, has been named a CFO of the Year by The Atlanta Business Chronicle. This award honors the achievements of Atlanta area CFOs in public, private and non-profit organizations. Story is being recognized for his role in refining and operationalizing Manhattan Associates’ long-term financial model and supporting the company’s growth and transition to a cloud subscription service business.



A native Atlantan, Story has more than three decades of experience in the field and has served as CFO of Manhattan Associates for 14 years. Manhattan Associates has grown significantly during Story’s tenure as CFO, increasing in value from $600M in 2006 to $4.5B today. Most recently, Story and his team also guided Manhattan Associates’ transition to a cloud-based subscription business in 2017. Under Story’s leadership the transition has stayed well ahead of its projected pace, enabling the upward revision of revenue guidance for the year.

“Manhattan is a true innovator in the space, and we always strive to evolve our offerings to better serve our customers. I’m honored to be a part of the team that drives that innovation forward and to be recognized by The Atlanta Business Chronicle with this wonderful award,” said Story.

CFO of the Year Award winners were announced on May 23 at a breakfast ceremony held at The Georgia Aquarium.

