Naval Base Coronado and Verizon celebrate small-cell deployment

/EIN News/ -- CORONADO, Calif., May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our military and first responders need reliable, secure connectivity. That is why Verizon and Naval Base Coronado are proud to announce the installation of a new wireless small-cell deployment at Naval Air Station North Island, Naval Amphibious Base and San Clemente Island. This mission-critical communications partnership expands capabilities for tactical and public safety operations, and improves connectivity for on-base tenant commands and residents.



“This is a great step in the evolution of mission-critical communications on-base,” said Captain Timothy Slentz, commanding officer, Naval Air Station North Island. “Through this partnership, we are building a more responsive, agile and secure network that will help meet our communications needs, even as technology continues to advance.”

The Verizon design provides a dedicated cellular network for day-to-day operations as well as emergencies. Naval Base Coronado is one of the first naval installations in the region to lay the groundwork for Verizon 4G LTE small-cell wireless technology, which will help enable future 5G technologies for Smart Shore Initiatives.

“With decades of experience working with military and federal agencies, Verizon is uniquely positioned to partner with the Navy to build a network infrastructure that meets its critical needs,” said Mike Maiorana, senior vice president, public sector, Verizon. “This investment further solidifies Verizon’s commitment to the mission needs of the Navy.”

Verizon powers the nation’s largest 4G LTE network, covering more than 2.5 million square miles and more than 98 percent of Americans with a more than 450,000 square mile coverage advantage over the nearest competitor. Since 2000, Verizon has invested more than $145 billion in its network. Verizon is a leader in wireless innovation and we will continue to bring that innovation to address the challenges that our military, government, public safety agencies and first responders face every day.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company operates America’s most reliable wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. With brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost, the company’s media group helps consumers stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and partners to connect. Verizon’s corporate responsibility prioritizes the environmental, social and governance issues most relevant to its business and impact to society.

