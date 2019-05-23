Cannabis Science Announces NFL Greats Past and Present Set to Participate and Partner With the Global Health Catalyst Summit at Harvard Medical School on May 24-26, 2019

IRVINE, CA, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTC: CBIS), a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabinoid-based medicines, is pleased to announce the upcoming Global Health Catalyst (GHC) Summit at Harvard Medical School has been further enhanced with the announced participation of some of the greatest NFL Players of all time. The expectation by Summit organizers and participants is that this year’s event will be the biggest and most impactful GHC Summit to date.



“For Cannabis Science, this is a dream come true!” stated Mr. Raymond C. Dabney, CBIS’ President, CEO, and Co-founder. “The participation in the GHC Summit by these high-profile NFL players will help raise the visibility of the event and bring much-needed attention to brain health and mental wellness. More specifically, the Company’s CBN patent covering neurological conditions is ideal for the development of products that can be used to promote brain health and treat a variety of indications that can potentially affect NFL players, as well as millions of people worldwide. CBIS’ CBN patent is for the treatment of neurological conditions, including sleep deprivation, anxiety, PTSD, and more. We look forward to having the discussion with these committed NFL players, as well as other GHC Summit participants, and to studying how cannabinoid-based medicines can potentially help those affected with CTE and other neurocognitive and mental wellness challenges. These types of collaboration opportunities are exactly what the GHC Summit is about.”

CBIS has participated in the GHC Summit for three consecutive years and the Company’s CEO, Mr. Dabney, was presented with the GHC Summit Industry Leader Award in 2018. For more information on CBIS’ CBN patent, please see the following Company news release dated April 15, 2019:

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/04/15/1803896/0/en/Independent-Valuation-of-U-S-Patent-Number-9-763-991-for-Cannabinol-CBN-Initiated-as-Cannabis-Science-Negotiates-Licensing-and-Marketing-Deals-in-Canada-and-the-USA-to-Develop-and-.html

The Global Health Catalyst Summit organizers issued the following press statement today:

SPORT AND MENTAL WELLNESS AT 2019 GLOBAL HEALTH CATALYST SUMMIT

The 5th annual Harvard Global Health Catalyst summit will be May 24th-26th at the Harvard Medical School in Boston, Massachusetts. The major focus of the summit is the elimination of global health disparities. During mental health awareness month, the summit continues its collaborative partnership with the sports community to expand education and advocacy initiatives surrounding sports, brain health, and mental wellness. Sports, leadership, and behavior expert Dr. Tommy Shavers, a former Captain of University of Central Florida Football Team, who testifies he recovered and self-healed himself after suffering from CTE expressed symptoms of neurocognitive decline due to career ending concussions, is the architect behind this year’s sports and health session with the theme, “The Brain and The Game: Sports and Mental Wellness.” Dr. Shavers added, “I am honored and excited to partner again with Dr. Wilfred Ngwa and the Global Health Catalyst summit to continue bringing together the sports and science community to focus on providing real-time solutions to the current challenges surrounding sports, brain health, and mental wellness.”

After his playing career ended due to multiple concussions, Dr. Shavers would go through a decade of what is today referred to as the expressed symptoms of CTE. His self-recovery model was shared at the 2016 Global Health Catalyst summit. The summit served as a catalyst for his now start-up company NESTRE Health & Performance which aims to tackle some of society’s biggest brain-based challenges in brain health, mental wellness, and human performance, from a neuro-systems perspective. “We have been able to positively impact the lives of athletes and individuals who are suffering from neurocognitive and mental wellness challenges in our short time of existence, as well as strengthen the mental and neurocognitive performance of high-performance individuals,” said Dr. Shavers. “The Global Health Catalyst summit has been a vital part of our progress and success. We look forward to our continued partnership as we look to change the narrative surrounding brain health and mental wellness.”

NFL great and future Hall of Famer, Calvin Johnson, and his co-founding partners, former NFL players Rob Sims and Jason Strayhorn, will be joining the summit this year. Their partnering companies, Locker Room Consulting and Primative, are striving to improve the quality of life for athletes and those suffering from pain and health related challenges. “I’m honored to be invited to collaborate with the Global Health Catalyst Summit at Harvard Medical School in its endeavor to study and research mental health wellness and its benefits in sports,” said Johnson. “As a former professional athlete, I’m all too aware of the mental and physical impact sports has on an individual. The human body is simply not built to sustain the type of impact we endure on a weekly basis.” He added, “While I wouldn’t trade the experience I had in the NFL, I do know I’ll be living with pain for the rest of my life. My goal is to be a catalyst for improving mental and physical well-being, by supporting research in this emerging field.”

Former NFL Pro Bowler Julius Thomas is excited about being a part of the Global Health Catalyst Summit and engaging in collaborative conversations about solutions for mental and cognitive health challenges facing athletes. “The time for athletes to extend their concept of health beyond just the body has come. The brain and mind need to receive the same amount of focus and time we provide the body,” said Thomas. “The science and understanding of how to support mental health have progressed to the point of necessitating new applications. To continue to treat athletes from the neck down regularly, and from the neck up only in crisis situations, is a model we have to change.” Thomas recently retired early from the NFL to pursue a Psy.D in Psychology to study CTE and mental health wellness for high stress individuals.

Tia McNeill, the wife of the late Fred McNeill of the Minnesota Vikings will address the impact of brain health and mental wellness on the families and caretakers of those who are suffering. Fred McNeill is the first living player diagnosed with CTE with a post mortem confirmation. “Bringing the needs and challenges of families and caregivers of athletes into the conversation about brain health and mental wellness is so important. Those caring for athletes must begin to be a core part of the conversation.” She added, “I applaud the Global Health Catalyst Summit for highlighting the families and caregivers and aiming to propose ideas and initiatives that place a much needed value on their impacted quality of life.”

Former NFL Head Coach Hue Jackson and the Hue Jackson Foundation are being honored as a 2019 Global Health Catalyst Mental Humanitarian Award recipient for their work in fighting human trafficking and helping survivors on their journey to recovery. “I am honored to be a part of this incredible summit, and humbled to receive such a prestigious award on behalf of the Hue Jackson Foundation,” said Coach Jackson. “I am also looking forward to the collaboration of ideas from an outstanding group of experts and advocates on sports and health.”

“The Harvard Global Health Catalyst Summit is pleased to continue to expand our efforts to address global health disparities, including within the sports community,” said Dr. Will Ngwa, the Director of the Harvard the Global Health Catalyst Summit, “We are honored to have Dr. Tommy Shavers and the partnering sports community with us again as experts, advocates, and catalyst for collaborative solutions to brain health and mental wellness in sports.”

In addition to addressing the issues of sports, brain health, and mental wellness, Dr. Shavers is hosting a number of leading experts to tackle the pressing issue of providing real-time solutions to the neurocognitive and mental wellness challenges facing the sports world. He added, “The summit has inspired and challenged us to find collaborative solutions to brain-based health challenges in sports, and we have gladly accepted that challenge.” Some of the esteemed panelist includes: Dr. Keely Kaklamanos, Director of Clinical and Sports Psychology Program for FSU Athletics; Jennifer Sanford, University of Connecticut Head Rowing Coach; Bennie Fowler III, NFL Super Bowl 50 Champion and current New York Giants player; Dr. William Lambos, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of NESTRE Health and Performance, a certified Clinical Neuropsychologist; Dr. Joseph Cooper, University of Connecticut Sport Management professor; Steve Orsini, former NFL Front Office Executive and NCAA Athletic Director; Kyle Israel, former University of Central Florida Quarterback and current college football radio analyst, and Dan Treadway, Deputy Editor at The Players’ Tribune.

The sports summit will begin at 8:00am on Saturday May 25th, 2019 at Harvard Medical School.

“As an industry partner, the GHC Summit provides Cannabis Science with the opportunity to discuss, collaborate, and partner with other key groups with like mind and intentions in the U.S. and globally, as well as to expand our global consortium of research collaborators through this avant-garde of professionals,” added Mr. Dabney. “It will be very interesting to see the outcomes of this year’s Summit. These activities directly impact our drug-development initiatives and should help CBIS accelerate our research, development, and clinical trials for promising cannabinoid-based medicines. Also, there is a significant announcement regarding our work with the Justicia plant that we expect will further energize our stakeholders and shareholders.”

The Harvard GHC Summit is a premier, annual event dedicated to catalyzing high-impact international collaborations to eliminate global health disparities, with the main focus on cancer and related diseases. Since 2015, the yearly summits are part of a series of high impact initiatives of the Harvard Global Health Catalyst (http://ghc.bwh.harvard.edu/) funded by the Brigham and Women's Hospital, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Studies at Harvard University, and a growing number of international institution partners.

During this year’s event, Cannabis Science plans to update GHC Summit participants on the Company’s drug-development pipeline and the transition into clinical trials as well as other major company initiatives. Additionally, CBIS and its collaborators will discuss its most-recent research agreement to investigate the potential use of a proprietary extract from the Justicia plant to treat a number of blood disorders. The Company has initially identified multiple potential products for development based on current research on the proprietary extract from the Justicia plant. These products could include a nutraceutical for blood health, a biomaterial that could serve as a blood substitute, and an ingredient that could be used in the production of meat substitutes.

For more information on the 2019 GHC Summit at Harvard Medical School, please visit:

https://www.globalhealthcatalystsummit.org/

For the 2019 GHC Summit agenda, please visit:

https://docs.wixstatic.com/ugd/7c636d_ce71ebdfba2240f6abf63cf22d76cd71.pdf

About Cannabis Science, Inc.

Cannabis Science, Inc. takes advantage of its unique understanding of metabolic processes to provide novel treatment approaches to a number of illnesses for which current treatments and understanding remain unsatisfactory. Cannabinoids have an extensive history dating back thousands of years, and currently, there are a growing number of peer-reviewed scientific publications that document the underlying biochemical pathways that cannabinoids modulate. The Company works with leading experts in drug development, medicinal characterization, and clinical research to develop, produce, and commercialize novel therapeutic approaches for the treatment for illnesses caused by infections as well as for age-related illness. Our initial focus is on cancers, HIV/AIDS, and neurological conditions. The Company is proceeding with the research and development of its proprietary drugs as a part of this initial focus: CS-S/BCC-1, CS-TATI-1, and CS-NEURO-1, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. A statement containing words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs. Cannabis Science, Inc., does not undertake any duty nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements. Safe Harbor Statement. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a 'safe harbor' for forward looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein, which are not historical facts are forward looking statements with respect to events, the occurrence of which involved risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted, either positively or negatively, by various factors. Information concerning potential factors that could affect the company is detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact Information

Cannabis Science, Inc.

Mr. Raymond C. Dabney

President & CEO, Co-Founder

raymond.dabney@cannabisscience.com

Tel: 1-888-263-0832

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.