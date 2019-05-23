Access Completes Six New Acquisitions: Expands Latin American and North American Footprint

--Global Records Information Management leader continues acquisition momentum with a total of eight acquisitions in first quarter 2019-

WOBURN, Mass., May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access , the world’s largest privately held records and information management (RIM) services provider, today announced the completion of six additional Q1 acquisitions including four companies in North America: Archives Security Inc. in Birmingham, Ala., Rover Records Management’s record storage division in Washington, D.C., Matrix Record Storage, Inc. in Baltimore, Md. and TAB Product’s records storage division in Alberta, Canada. Access has also acquired two companies in Latin America: DocPar in Curitiba, Brazil and Guardadocumentos in Costa Rica. These six new acquisitions expand the geographic footprint for Access in the U.S. and Latin America and are in addition to the previously announced Q1 acquisitions of Docu-Depot in Montreal, Canada, and Montaña & Associates in Denver, Colo.



/EIN News/ -- With the TAB Product’s records storage division acquisition, Access now offers its services to 58 Canadian markets and operates coast to coast in Canada, including in Alberta, Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Saskatoon, Regina, Winnipeg, Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal, Quebec, St. John and St. John’s.

In Latin America and the Caribbean, the acquisitions of DocPar in Curitiba, Brazil and Guardadocumentos in Costa Rica significantly expand Access’ presence there, adding locations and facilities in both Costa Rica and Brazil and extending its presence in addition to the ongoing operations in Panama and Trinidad & Tobago.

“These acquisitions, completed in Q1 2019, are a large step in our company’s continued growth, adding global locations and clients to existing markets and putting us one step closer to realizing our mission of advancing how the world manages information with the very best service,” said Rob Alston, CEO of Access. “With the addition of these six recent acquisitions, we have finalized eight acquisitions in the first quarter, a major milestone.”

According to Paul Griffin, former owner of Archives Security, Inc. (ASI) in Birmingham, Ala., “Access was an ideal partner as it is the highest quality company in the records and information management industry. As part of the acquisition, Access will become a tenant in our state-of-the art facility. This highly secure, full-service facility is ideally located to serve the City of Birmingham and surrounding areas, as well as the fast-growing surrounding counties of central Alabama.”

Earlier in the quarter, Access announced the acquisition of Docu-Depot in Canada and Montaña & Associates in Denver, with a total of eight acquisitions in the first quarter of 2019. Headquartered in Montreal, Docu-Depot is a provider of document management, destruction and storage, serving businesses in Montreal and Quebec City. Montaña & Associates is a leader in information governance (IG) consulting that specializes in retention policy and schedule creation, along with holistic IG support, including compliance and data privacy.

The Access team is led by CEO Rob Alston and President John Chendo, two veterans of the records information management industry. Access has built a dynamic and well-respected company based on a strategic acquisition program coupled with a focus on driving organic growth and adding new capabilities through offerings such as CartaHR, a cloud-based employee document management solution that helps HR teams focus on their people, not on paperwork.

Access is the largest privately held records and information management (RIM) services provider worldwide, with operations across the United States, Canada and Central and South America. Access provides transformative services, expertise, and technologies to make organizations more efficient and more compliant. Access helps companies manage and activate their critical business information through offsite storage and information governance services, scanning and digital transformation solutions, document management software including CartaHR, and secure destruction services. For more information on Access, please visit AccessCorp.com.

