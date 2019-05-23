Chief Outsiders Elevates Three to Leadership Team

Appointment of Mark Coronna, Paul Sparrow and Sharon Spooler to Area Managing Partner comes on the heels of a period of explosive growth at the Fractional CMO firm

/EIN News/ -- Houston, TX, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chief Outsiders – the nation’s largest Fractional CMO firm – has elevated three executives to its leadership team to keep pace with its burgeoning growth.

Appointment of Mark Coronna, Paul Sparrow and Sharon Spooler to Area Managing Partner comes on the heels of a period of explosive growth at the Fractional CMO firm









Chief Outsiders – a five-time Inc. 5000 recipient for its rapid growth, and 2019 winner of Forbes Small Giants – has promoted Mark Coronna, Paul Sparrow, and Sharon Spooler to the position of Area Managing Partner. While maintaining their status as members of Chief Outsiders’ team of 70 fractional Chief Marketing Officers, the trio now also will help advise and place their fellow executives in Fractional CMO roles.

“We have seen a rapid onset of growth, as more lower mid-market companies seek right-sized engagements with our Chief Marketing Officers who contribute immediately with growth-supporting strategies,” said Art Saxby, Founder and CEO, Chief Outsiders. “With 70 strong fractional Chief Marketing Officers now on our corps, the timing was appropriate to promote Mark, Paul, and Sharon to our leadership team.”

Prior to joining Chief Outsiders, Mark Coronna earned note as one of the first e-commerce industry executives, and built a career leading marketing efforts for some of the most revered names in software and financial services, including Deluxe Corporation, Wolters Kluwer Financial and US Bank. Coronna is a globally experienced executive with consistent growth, turnaround and repositioning results across multiple industries and business sizes. He is known for accelerating business growth through deep knowledge of marketing, business development, and technology management.

Paul Sparrow is a business growth expert with more than 25 years of strategic development and execution in a variety of industries and organizational settings including Fortune 50, startups, turnarounds, and emerging growth. Sparrow, with a breadth of experience with both B2B and B2C enterprises, has been involved in a dozen mergers and acquisitions in his career and is comfortable and effective in navigating the complexities of change management.

A unique blend of marketing leader, data scientist, and certified executive coach, Sharon Spooler’s experience spans B2B and B2C marketing across start-ups, VC and PE funded, and privately-held companies to drive profitable growth with a metric-driven approach. As a results-oriented marketing leader, Spooler has provided significant value for companies by balancing high growth with scalability to deliver successful growth strategies. Spooler analyzes trends to inform marketing strategy and then leads both the systems and change management elements of implementation.

To learn more about Coronna, Sparrow, Spooler, and the entire Chief Outsiders’ leadership team, click here.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, LLC is a nationwide "Executives-as-a-Service" firm, with 70 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike other strategic marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies. Chief Outsiders have served on the executive team of over 800 client companies to drive growth strategy and execution plans for a fraction of the cost of a full-time executive.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past five years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

Attachment

Sterling Wilkinson Chief Outsiders swilkinson@chiefoutsiders.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.