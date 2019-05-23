Start Vending with Infinite CBD

Access to CBD just got easier

/EIN News/ -- Lakewood, CO, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinite CBD is proud to announce the release of the first CBD Vending Machine. With three different purchase options at wholesale pricing, Infinite CBD has made products more accessible than ever. A CBD vending machine helps retail stores improve the world’s quality of life by transforming their CBD product line into a convenient buying option. Infinite CBD wants to lend a helping hand by offering retail customers an instant option to purchasing their favorite CBD products.

“We believe this is an extremely innovative approach in broadening versatility for CBD sales. I’m expecting immediate results. This offers an additional way customers can purchase CBD products.” - John Ramsay, CEO of Infinite CBD.

Wholesalers can benefit from featuring a CBD vending machine without the hassle of selling products. Infinite CBD offers three separate buying options, catered to retail success:

Option 2: With this option, Infinite CBD supplies the vending machine with a minimum product purchase of $2,500 and a minimum order of $500 monthly. Merchant services would be managed by the retailer, and sale-based revenue is immediately deposited. After a two-year contract, purchase the vending machine for $1,500.

Option 3: The vending machine is purchased outright for $5,500 after a one-time order minimum of $500. All machine management would be up to the purchaser, and all maintenance would be independent from Infinite CBD.

Start improving the world’s quality of life and purcahse a Infinite CBD Vending Machine. Contact a Sales Representative at (303) 562-1645.





