HS Footwear Co. Expands into a Satellite Factory in Vietnam with 12 Sewing Lines

HS Footwear Co

Footwear manufacturing leader HS Footwear Co. expands its operations into a satellite factory in Vietnam, increasing their already existing production capacity.

TAICHUNG CITY, TAIWAN, TAIWAN, May 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a Taiwan-based footwear manufacturing company, HS Footwear Co. has partnered with leading shoe brands to manufacture the highest quality shoes. With 20 years of experience navigating the logistics of international business, the company is a reliable leader in the manufacturing and shipping of insoles, athletic, medical-grade, cycling cleats, and safety footwear.

Beyond creating high-quality products for their clients, the HS team is highly skilled in production control and managing the delivery of orders across international lines. When it comes to understanding and moving through the import-export process, the team knows exactly what has to be done. HS Footwear Co. is capable of producing 2 million pairs of shoes a year, and the number is growing steadily, as is the case with the opening of a new satellite factory in Vietnam, adding an additional 12 sewing lines to its already considerable capacity. The company aims to continue this ongoing commitment to growth.

Regional Sales Director for the North American Market Roger Lin has said, “What makes HS Footwear Co. different from our competitors is our quality. We are proud of the quality of the shoes that we produce. We have long-term relationships with our clients because they trust us, and they trust our quality. That’s how we have been able to maintain relationships for such a long time. We own the facilities, and we do direct business with the client, which makes the product sales to manufacturing process transparent and cost-efficient.”

With its dedication to customer service and clear communication above all else, HS Footwear Co. strives to provide a transparent process and give clients a direct channel from product selling to manufacturing. Excluding the complicated supply chain, they can produce the finest shoes at a better cost. Their experienced bilingual staff is dedicated to helping clients understand and navigate the hurdles of global business.

For additional information on the HS Footwear Co., please refer to https://www.hsfootwearco.com/





