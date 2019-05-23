Armanino Hosts 11th Annual Great Give Event with Renewed Purpose

/EIN News/ -- SAN RAMON, Calif., May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armanino LLP, one of the 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., today announced it is once again closing its offices for the day so that employees can volunteer at one of more than 50 nonprofit organizations across the country as part of its 2019 Great Give. The annual community service event takes on a special meaning this year as it coincides with the firm updating its core purpose to be the most innovative and entrepreneurial firm that makes a positive impact on the lives of its clients, people and communities. This year, Armanino is set to donate more than 6,700 hours of community service during the Great Give.



“The Great Give is one of the most popular firm events each year and gives us the opportunity to directly impact the important causes and charities making our communities a better place,” said Matt Armanino, CEO of Armanino LLP. “Since 2009, it’s been our privilege to donate our time and resources to these incredible organizations.”

The Great Give is a firm-wide event that has grown steadily over the years since first launching in 2009. It is a community service initiative of the Armanino Foundation that, along with the Dollars for Doers and Volunteer Vacation programs, supports nonprofit organizations across the country and around the world. Since its founding, the Armanino Foundation has also donated more than $489,000 to a variety of charities in the firm’s communities and beyond.

Keeping with the firm’s community focus, Armanino partner Ken Teasdale was recognized by CalCPA with its 2019 Public Service Award for being especially active in service to the profession and community. Ken is a board member and former grants committee member for the Armanino Foundation. Additionally, Ken has been active in the Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times and Child and Family Guidance Center charities for many years.

Employees from around the country are participating in Great Give projects benefiting:

San Francisco Bay Area: Achieve Kids, BD Performing Arts, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Chabot Space and Science Center, Davis Street Community Center, Exploratorium, Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano County, Fred Finch Youth Center, JW House, Loaves of Fishes of Contra Costa County, Mission Graduates, Montalvo Arts Center, On Lok, Inc., Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Ronald McDonald House Charities Bay Area, San Damiano Retreat, San Francisco-Marin Food Bank, San Jose Day Nursery, Seven Tepees Youth Program, Shelter, Inc., SonRise Equestrian Foundation, St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, St. Perpetua Church, St. Vincent de Paul of Contra Costa County, The Catholic Communities of Pleasanton, Third Street Community Center

Dallas: CitySquare, Greater Dallas Boys & Girls Club, Irving Cares, Jewish Community Center of Dallas, ManeGait, My Possibilities, Vogel Alcove, VolunteerNow

Los Angeles Area: California Dance Institute, CDI Early Learning Center, Exceptional Children’s Foundation, JVS SoCal (Job. Vision. Success.), Los Angeles McDonald House, New Horizons, Operation Gratitude, Step Up on Second, The Malibu Foundation for Environmental Education, The Salvation Army

San Diego: Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank

San Luis Obispo: Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County

Folsom, California: Twin Lakes Foodbank

Portland, Oregon: The Nature Conservancy

Naperville, Illinois: Almost Home Kids, Naperville VFW Post, Naperville Settlement

Seattle: Operation Sack Lunch

Armanino LLP ( https://www.armaninollp.com/ ) is one of the 25 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the nation.

