Noodles & Company to Participate in Two Upcoming June Investor Conferences

On Thursday, June 6, 2019, the Company will meet with investors at the 39th Annual Piper Jaffray Consumer Marketplace Conference at The Pierre Hotel in New York City. Please contact your Piper Jaffray representative to schedule a meeting.

On Tuesday, June 18, 2019, the Company will participate in a fireside chat discussion at the Jefferies 2019 Global Consumer Conference at the White Elephant Hotel in Nantucket. Noodle’s discussion will start at 8:00 AM Eastern Time. This discussion will be webcast live and archived on the Noodles & Company website. To access the webcast, please visit www.noodles.com under the “Investor Relations” tab.

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving noodles your way, from noodles and flavors that you know and love to new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to good-for-you Zoodles, Noodles serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and 10,000 passionate team members, Noodles is dedicated to nourishing and inspiring every guest who walks through the door. To learn more or find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com

/EIN News/ -- Contacts:

Investor Relations

investorrelations@noodles.com

Media

Danielle Moore

(720) 214-1971

press@noodles.com

