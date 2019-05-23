Delphix's Amy Lock, Amy Olthouse Named to CRN’s 2019 Women of the Channel List

Industry veterans recognized as influential channel leaders helping drive growth and expansion of Delphix’s partner-first approach

SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delphix, the company helping enterprises accelerate innovation through DataOps, today announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Amy Lock, Senior Partner Marketing Manager, and Amy Olthouse, Director of Partner Sales, to its prestigious 2019 Women of the Channel list. The list honors influential leaders accelerating channel growth at their companies. Today, every company must become a data company, and both Lock and Olthouse have contributed to building Delphix’s world-class partner strategy which involves defining and executing on a series of programs across dozens of partners that enable Fortune 1000 companies to rapidly and securely leverage data as a strategic asset.



/EIN News/ -- The leaders on the annual list come from all areas of the IT channel ecosystem; representing technology suppliers, distributors, solution providers, and other IT organizations. Each leader is recognized for her contributions to channel advocacy, channel growth, and visionary leadership. CRN editors compiled the list from a multitude of channel leadership applicants and selected the final honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise, and ongoing dedication to the IT channel.

“Delphix prides itself on our unparalleled commitment to channel partners and finding important market segments where our technology can add significant differentiation,” says Rob Harper, Global Vice President of Channel Sales & Alliances. “Both Amy Lock and Amy Olthouse have played important roles in Delphix’s mission to create new opportunities and showcase innovative joint solutions with our channel partners. Their inclusion in this prestigious list underscores the impact they’ve made on business outcomes and partner solutions.”

Amy Olthouse, Director of Partner Sales, has built her career on creating strategic partner relationships to enable all parties to reach full potential in client value, profit, and scale. Today, she leads the North America channel sales team at Delphix and is responsible for building go-to-market strategies for key partners with a focus on driving joint offerings in the areas of application development, data security and cloud adoption. She also drives the effort to expand the opportunities and benefits of Delphix’s PartnerFirst Channel Program to include the creation of new categories of Delivery Services and Training. Under Olthouse’s leadership, the Delphix Channel dramatically grew its partner revenue and partner sellers.

Amy Lock, Delphix Senior Partner Marketing Manager, is responsible for strategically planning and establishing the end-to-end marketing programs focusing on cloud, ISVs, GSIs, and VARs that increase brand awareness and create demand for Delphix. Lock brings combined expertise to Delphix through direct sales, channel management, and marketing. She has a seasoned perspective of market needs, encompassing a complete view of market relevance and strategic vision. Since joining Delphix in September 2018, Lock has forged partnerships with some of the most influential brands in the world to better leverage data to accelerate innovation and disrupt their respective markets.

“CRN’s 2019 Women of the Channel list honors influential leaders who are accelerating channel growth through mutually-beneficial partnerships, incredible leadership, strategic vision, and unique contributions in their field,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “This accomplished group of leaders is driving channel success and we are proud to honor their achievements.”

The 2019 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC .

About Delphix

Delphix’s mission is to empower businesses to accelerate innovation through data. In a world where every company is a data company, Fortune 100 companies use Delphix to give teams self-service access to personal, production-quality data environments that enable them to accelerate innovation and significantly reduce data risks in an increasingly hybrid, multi-cloud world. For more information, visit www.delphix.com. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

