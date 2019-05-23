Zephyr Real Estate Announces 2019 First Quarter Top Producers

SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zephyr Real Estate has just released the top producers for the first quarter of 2019.



/EIN News/ -- Once again at the top of the list for Highest Dollar Volume (Individual) is Tanya Dzhibrailova , with $14,905,001. She is from Zephyr’s West Portal office, and holds the distinct honor of Zephyr’s All-Time Top Producer in its 41-year history.

Highest Dollar Volume (Team) goes to Real SF Properties . The team, comprised of Daniel Fernandez Acebo, Kira Mead and Harry Clark, led the way with $27,820,550. This high-powered team is a frequent recipient of top producer awards and has a loyal following of repeat and referral clients. They work from the Upper Market office.

The Largest Sale Representing Sellers goes to The Tribulato Group (Gary Tribulato and Greg Tribulato) with $5.4 million. The team has consistently placed in the Top Producer category for several years running and is based in the Pacific Heights office.

“We are extremely grateful to and proud of our agents and their consistent excellence in their field,” remarked Randall Kostick, President and Chief Executive Officer at Zephyr Real Estate. “Their integrity and success are why they are successful, and why Zephyr is successful. Well done.”

Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco’s No. 1 independent real estate firm with over $2.4 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 350 full-time agents. Zephyr’s highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; global luxury affiliate, Mayfair International; the local luxury marketing association, the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco; and the regional luxury real estate affiliation, the Artisan Group. Zephyr has nine locations across San Francisco, Marin, Alameda and San Mateo Counties and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

