Centre Porsche Lauzon Becomes Canada’s Third Porsche Classic Partner

/EIN News/ -- Laval, QC, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. welcomes Centre Porsche Lauzon as the third Porsche Classic Partner (PCP) in Canada following Porsche Centre Victoria in 2016 and Pfaff Porsche in 2017. Lauzon becomes the 11th PCP in North America and 70th globally.

“There are 20,000 Porsche Classic models registered in the country, demonstrating the passion that Canadians share for our brand,” says Marc Ouayoun, President and CEO of Porsche Cars Canada. “With certified Classic Partners located throughout our dealer network, the needs of our customers continue to remain at the core of our focus. We are very happy to welcome Centre Porsche Lauzon to the Porsche Classic Partner family.”



The PCP program began in 2014, recognizing the many Porsche Centres worldwide who have demonstrated expertise and passion for the many different Porsche Classic models. Today, there are seventy Porsche Classic Partners and three Porsche Classic Centres worldwide. Classic Centres are standalone facilities solely focusing on the sale and maintenance of classic Porsche models.

A Classic Partner achieves certification through completion of several criteria: defined Classic Technicians with factory training courses completed annually, dedicated workshop bays to Classic customer repair work, appointing of a Classic Specialist within the dealership as well as a Classic Corner in the showroom to display news and information. The Classic Specialist has direct access to the Classic experts at Porsche Canada and Porsche AG and can schedule restoration work within the Centre or arrange with the facilities in Atlanta, USA or Freiberg, Germany.

The fourteen Porsche Classic model variants are the Porsche 356, 911 F, 914, 911 G, 924, 928, 944, 959, 964, 968, 993, 986 Boxster, 996 911 and the Carrera GT. Porsche continues to help ensure the future for these models through the introduction of 300+ new genuine parts and accessories every year.





Acquiring the Porsche brand in the late seventies, Groupe Lauzon has been selling and servicing Porsches for more than forty years. Classic Partner Lauzon is located within Centre Porsche Lauzon at 2455 Boulevard Chomedey, Laval, QC.

Established in 2008, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman; Panamera; as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, since 2017, PCL employs a team of more than 50 in sales, aftersales, finance, marketing, network development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. In 2018, Porsche sold an unprecedented 8,904 units in Canada, up 7.9% over the prior year.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

